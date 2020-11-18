Left Menu
Development News Edition

Facebook rolls out new messaging features on Messenger, Instagram

Facebook on Wednesday rolled out three new features for messenger and photo and video sharing platform Instagram.

ANI | California | Updated: 18-11-2020 22:53 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 22:53 IST
Facebook rolls out new messaging features on Messenger, Instagram
Instagram logo. Image Credit: ANI

Facebook on Wednesday rolled out three new features for messenger and photo and video sharing platform Instagram. The first feature is 'Watch Together' in which users can tune into IGTV, Reels, TV shows, movies, and trending videos in real-time over video chat.

In the second feature, the users will be able to activate the TinyTAN chat theme on Instagram and Messenger and express their affection with love emojis. The third feature, 'vanish mode', is coming soon and is an opt-in feature that makes seen messages disappear after you leave a chat thread.

To turn it on, just swipe up in an existing chat thread - and you're in vanish mode. Swipe up again and you're back to your regular chat. "We're also bringing two new shows, "Post Malone's Celebrity World Pong League" and "Here for It With Avani Gregg," exclusively to Messenger and Instagram through Watch Together," Facebook said in an official statement. (ANI)

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-U.S. upgrades safety probe into nearly 159,000 Tesla vehicles

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration NHTSA said on Monday it was expanding a probe into nearly 159,000 Tesla Model S and Model X vehicles, upgrading it to an engineering analysis, a step required before it can seek to com...

Apple, U.S. states reach $113 million settlement on iPhone throttling

Apple Inc will pay 113 million to settle allegations from 33 U.S. states and the District of Columbia that it slowed down iPhones to mask battery issues and get users to purchase new devices, state officials announced on Wednesday.The deal ...

Canada names China, Russia as main cyber-crime threats; sees risk to power supply

Canada on Wednesday identified state-sponsored programs in China, Russia, Iran and North Korea as major cyber crime threats for the first time, and said it feared foreign actors could try to disrupt power supplies.The Communications Securit...

U.S. lifts Boeing 737 MAX flight ban after crash probes, tough hurdles remain

The U.S. government gave the green light to Boeing Cos 737 MAX on Wednesday after fatal crashes halted flights 20 months ago, starting a lengthy process for clearing hundreds of grounded jets as the planemaker faced criticism from victims f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020