Tervela Announces Next Generation of Cloud FastPath's Cloud Migration Solution and New Branding

PTI | Boston | Updated: 19-11-2020 09:52 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 09:33 IST
Representative image

Cloud FastPath sheds the Tervela name and releases new logo in advance of the company's next generation with the help of nature's best migrators BOSTON, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud FastPath, a leading enterprise content migration solution, has launched both the beta of its next generation solution and its refreshed branding. As part of this evolution, the brand will no longer be known as Cloud FastPath by Tervela. "We are proud to release both the beta version of a streamlined Cloud FastPath (CFP) and rebrand the company 'Cloud FastPath.' Tervela remains our company name, but we are leaving that to legal contracts. From now on we will be known as Cloud FastPath," says Gant Redmon, CEO of Cloud FastPath.

As part of this rebrand, Cloud FastPath will launch a cross-channel campaign to announce both the beta and its new positioning, "We Migrate with Care." Led by agency Future Current and production company Grease NYC, Cloud FastPath tapped some of nature's best migrators to share the news. "Migrating with care is more than just a tagline. It is a statement of who we are. It's what drives us. It is what fuels our mission to empower every enterprise in the world to migrate their content with care, expertise and as little end-user impact as possible," says MJ Batson, Head of Marketing, Creative and Brand Strategy at Cloud FastPath.

Beyond just the rebrand, Cloud FastPath is also rolling out a beta of its next generation solution. This product will be specific to multi-user jobs with a significant number of end users and allow more users to self-migrate. "It takes a long time to get a product like this right," says Kevin Day, CTO of Cloud FastPath, of the beta launch. "Migrations are far more complex than they appear on the surface, full of edge cases, scaling challenges, and demanding end-user expectations. We have learned an enormous amount about migrations over the six years since we launched Cloud FastPath. Our goal with our next generation product was to take this complex problem and simplify it so that our users themselves don't need to be migration experts—we have built that expertise into our product." "With more remote workers, greater content velocity demands and increased security threats, it's essential enterprises consider a move to the cloud—or consider whether or not their current cloud storage and collaboration solution is sufficient," Redmon says. "Our next generation represents a major shift in the way companies migrate to and within the cloud—and, ultimately, how our clients do business." ABOUT CLOUD FASTPATH Cloud FastPath is a cloud-based software solution to centrally manage and execute on-premises and cloud based content migrations. We migrate the world's content to the cloud with care.

Learn more at https://www.cloudfastpath.com/ and connect with us on Twitter (@CloudFastPath). GREAT MIGRATOR INTERVIEWS Armando the Songbird: https://bit.ly/3nvkShR Jackie the Butterfly: https://bit.ly/3lIZqoZ Steve the Ant: http://bitly.com/3pxjLzU Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dodtqKhybjE Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GAHy6LpdGLg Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TSLhZmdPSxY PWR PWR

