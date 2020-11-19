Left Menu
Nvidia, Epic to bring 'Fortnite' back to iPhones in 'near future'

Nvidia Corp and Epic Games on Thursday said they are working together to put video game "Fortnite" back on Apple Inc's iPhones in the "near future" as part of Nvidia's streaming game service. The popular game has been blocked on Apple's devices since August, when Epic introduced its own billing system.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-11-2020 19:54 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 19:30 IST
Nvidia Corp and Epic Games on Thursday said they are working together to put video game "Fortnite" back on Apple Inc's iPhones in the "near future" as part of Nvidia's streaming game service.

The popular game has been blocked on Apple's devices since August when Epic introduced its own billing system. Apple said that violated its App Store rules and removed "Fortnite" from the store, igniting a legal and public relations battle in which Epic has sued Apple and alleged its App Store rules and fees amount to anticompetitive conduct. But Nvidia and Epic said "Fortnite" will return to iPhones through the device's Safari web browser, which is not subject to Apple's billing requirements or rules. Nvidia, the biggest supplier of chips that speed up video games, is expanding GeForce NOW, a cloud-based gaming service where PC games run inside its data centers and are streamed to devices.

The chip firm said Thursday that it is rolling out a test version of GeForce NOW to Apple's iPhones and iPads. The initial version of the service will require an accessory called a gamepad that attaches to an iPhone to give it buttons and a directional pad similar to a console or PC game controller. Nvidia said in a blog post that the gamepad will allow the service's 5 million members to play titles such as "Assassin's Creed Valhalla" and "Shadow of the Tomb Raider" on iPhones.

Nvidia said it was working with Epic to bring a version of "Fortnite" to the Safari browser on iPhones that would not require a controller. "We're working to enable a touch-friendly version of 'Fortnite,' which will delay the availability of the game," Phil Eisler, head of Nvidia's cloud gaming service, wrote in a blog post.

Nvidia said its cloud gaming service costs $4.99 per month or $24.95 for a six-month membership.

