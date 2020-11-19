Worst passwords of 2020 revealed: Is yours on the list?

"123456" has once again topped the list of worst passwords of 2020, according to a new report by NordPass, a new generation password manager solutions provider.

NordPass's list of the worst 200 passwords of 2020 also includes easy-to-guess numbers like '123456789', the most obvious ones like 'password', positive words such as 'iloveyou' and random letters like 'abc123'. Notably, 78 of the passwords were new to the list.

Here are the top 20 worst passwords of 2020:

123456 123456789 picture1 password 12345678 111111 123123 12345 1234567890 senha 1234567 qwerty abc123 Million2 000000 1234 iloveyou aaron431 password1 qqww1122

In the above top 20 worst passwords list, with the exception of new entrants like 'picture 1', 'Million2' and 'aaron431' that take 3 hours to crack, all other passwords take less than a second to crack.

According to NordPass' research, the majority of people use simple and easy-to-remember passwords because it's convenient, but, the problem is that the most memorable passwords are highly vulnerable to cracking.

NordPass advises people to avoid using dictionary words, number combinations, or strings of adjacent keyboard combinations like 'qwerty' or repetitive characters, such as 'aaaa' or '123abc' because they are too easy to crack.

Passwords based on personal details such as your phone number, birth date, or name should be avoided when creating a password. People should not reuse passwords across multiple accounts.

Here's what NordPass recommends for creating a strong password: