Worst passwords of 2020 revealed: Is yours on the list?

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2020 20:16 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 20:16 IST
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Pixabay

"123456" has once again topped the list of worst passwords of 2020, according to a new report by NordPass, a new generation password manager solutions provider.

NordPass's list of the worst 200 passwords of 2020 also includes easy-to-guess numbers like '123456789', the most obvious ones like 'password', positive words such as 'iloveyou' and random letters like 'abc123'. Notably, 78 of the passwords were new to the list.

Here are the top 20 worst passwords of 2020:

  1. 123456
  2. 123456789
  3. picture1
  4. password
  5. 12345678
  6. 111111
  7. 123123
  8. 12345
  9. 1234567890
  10. senha
  11. 1234567
  12. qwerty
  13. abc123
  14. Million2
  15. 000000
  16. 1234
  17. iloveyou
  18. aaron431
  19. password1
  20. qqww1122

In the above top 20 worst passwords list, with the exception of new entrants like 'picture 1', 'Million2' and 'aaron431' that take 3 hours to crack, all other passwords take less than a second to crack.

According to NordPass' research, the majority of people use simple and easy-to-remember passwords because it's convenient, but, the problem is that the most memorable passwords are highly vulnerable to cracking.

NordPass advises people to avoid using dictionary words, number combinations, or strings of adjacent keyboard combinations like 'qwerty' or repetitive characters, such as 'aaaa' or '123abc' because they are too easy to crack.

Passwords based on personal details such as your phone number, birth date, or name should be avoided when creating a password. People should not reuse passwords across multiple accounts.

Here's what NordPass recommends for creating a strong password:

  • Unique, long and complicated passwords must be created for each online account.
  • A combination of upper- and lower-case letters, numbers, and symbols significantly lowers the risk of getting the passwords cracked
  • Change your passwords at least every 90 days
  • Employ a password generator to create a complex and robust password
  • Set up a trustworthy password manager such as NordPass that will help you generate unique, strong passwords and securely store them in an encrypted vault

