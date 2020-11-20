Left Menu
Ethiopia's Tigray rebels fire rockets into Bahir Dar city, regional govt says

Reuters | Addis Ababa | Updated: 20-11-2020 10:21 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 10:19 IST
A rocket attack by Ethiopia's Tigray rebel forces on the city of Bahir Dar in the Amhara region caused no damage, the regional government said on Friday.

"The illegal TPLF group have launched a rocket attack around 1:40 a.m. in Bahir Dar," the government's communications office said on its Facebook page. "The rockets have caused no damage on Bahir Dar." (Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Also Read: Explosions reported in two cities in Ethiopia's Amhara state

