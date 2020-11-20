Samsung 2020 Smart TVs now support Google Assistant

Samsung's 2020 Smart TV lineup has added support for Google Assistant, joining the suite of leading voice assistants including the Amazon Alexa and Bixby currently available on all 2020 4K and 8K QLED TVs, Crystal UHD TVs, The Frame, The Serif, The Sero and The Terrace.

With the integration of Google Assistant across Samsung's Smart TVs, viewers can activate voice commands to easily browse channels, adjust the volume, control playback, open apps and much more. In addition, users will also have access to Google services including Google Search, Photos, Maps and Calendar, among others.

Google Assistant is fully integrated into Samsung Smart TVs and requires no additional downloads, hardware, or installation, and is interchangeable according to needs. It is now available in the UK, France, Germany, Italy and will be rolling out to 12 additional countries including Spain, Brazil, India and South Korea by the end of this month.

"The use of voice assistants on our Smart TVs has grown exponentially since Bixby's launch in 2018. With Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa now supported, we are inviting our consumers to ask even more of their Smart TVs," said Seline Han, Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics.

Furthermore, Samsung Smart TV users can seamlessly control their smart home devices with a voice assistant of their choice. Using the suite of voice assistants, viewers can get the weather updates, find out the latest game scores or play their favorite tunes.

"By bringing Google Assistant to Samsung Smart TVs, we want to connect your living room with the rest of the smart home and help you better manage your day, across your favorite Google services. With our collaboration with Samsung, we are able to offer help from Google assistant to more people around the world right from the big screen," said Jack Krawczyk Director, Product Management for Google Assistant.