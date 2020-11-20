Left Menu
Development News Edition

Draconian' data regulations will make operations difficult in Pakistan: Tech firms to govt

In a statement, the Asia Internet Coalition (AIC), which exclusively represents leading global internet companies on matters of public policy, expressed its alarm over the scope of new law targeting internet companies, as well as the government’s “opaque process” by which their rules were developed. Earlier this year, Prime Minister Imran Khan promised to initiate a “broad-based” consultation on content regulation after a strong backlash from stakeholders over the release of formally known as the Citizen Protection (Against Online Harm) Rules 2020.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 20-11-2020 16:09 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 15:55 IST
Draconian' data regulations will make operations difficult in Pakistan: Tech firms to govt
Representative image

Global technology companies have told the Pakistan government that its "draconian" data regulations would make it extremely difficult for them to continue their operations, two days after the IT ministry notified rules to define how social media will be governed in the country, according to a media report on Friday. Under the new rules announced by the Ministry of Information and Technology on Wednesday, social media companies and internet service providers shall provide the designated investigation agency with any information or data in decrypted, readable and comprehensible format, the Dawn newspaper reported.

Subject to justifiable technical limitations, the information to be provided may include subscriber information, traffic data, content data and any other information or data. In a statement, the Asia Internet Coalition (AIC), which exclusively represents leading global internet companies on matters of public policy, expressed its alarm over the scope of new law targeting internet companies, as well as the government's "opaque process" by which their rules were developed.

Earlier this year, Prime Minister Imran Khan promised to initiate a "broad-based" consultation on content regulation after a strong backlash from stakeholders over the release of formally known as the Citizen Protection (Against Online Harm) Rules 2020. "The consultation that was announced in February never occurred," AIC managing director Jeff Paine regretted in the statement.

The tech companies warned that the rules would make it extremely difficult for the AIC members to make their services available to Pakistani users and businesses. "The draconian data localisation requirements will damage the ability of people to access a free and open internet and shut Pakistan's digital economy off from the rest of the world," the AIC said.

Since February when the rules were first released, the AIC has repeatedly urged the government to adopt a comprehensive consultation strategy. Earlier in October, the AIC had expressed its reservations over the consultation process in a letter addressed to Prime Minister Khan.

"The lack of transparency on the consultation, an abbreviated consultation process, and strict local office requirements for online platforms are very concerning," Paine had stated. "The consultation process therefore appears to have lost credibility," it said.

AIC has said if Pakistan wanted to be an attractive destination for technology investment and realise its goal of digital transformation, then it should work with industry on practical, clear rules that protect the benefits of the internet and keep people safe from harm. Pakistani social media users and rights groups have already rejected the latest notification of the rules by the government.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

Black Clover Chapter 272 spoilers leaked, Nacht will defeat Asta, Liebe, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Amazon bows to French pressure to push back 'Black Friday' sales

Amazon has bowed to government pressure to postpone its Black Friday discount shopping sales in France to help local shopkeepers struggling with a nationwide lockdown. The U.S. retail giant has seen sales soar globally as restrictions to pr...

National telemedicine initiative eSanjeevani completes 8 lakh consultations

The national telemedicine initiative eSanjeevani has completed eight lakh consultations, the Union Health ministry said on Friday. The top ten states which have registered the highest consultations through eSanjeevani and eSanjeevani OPD pl...

Route Mobile appoints Sandipkumar Gupta as chairman

Communication service provider Route Mobile on Friday said it has appointed companys co-founder Sandipkumar Gupta as the chairman with effect from November 19. Besides, Arun Gupta has been named as the additional director non-executive inde...

Poland finds COVID-19 cases among mink farm workers

Poland has found 18 cases of coronavirus among mink farm workers as it continues tests among the animals, but does not believe the workers were infected by the animals, sanitary and veterinary authorities said. Poland, which is a major prod...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020