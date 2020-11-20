TN bans online gaming involving betting

An ordinance to "ban online gaming"involving betting, was promulgated by the Tamil Nadugovernment on Friday in the backdrop of suicides by gamers whoallegedly lost money

The ordinance was promulgated by Governor BanwarilalPurohit based on a proposal from the state government

It provides for provisions including "banning the personswho are wagering or betting in cyber space using computers orany communication device or resource," a Raj Bhavan releasehere said.