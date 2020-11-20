TN bans online gaming involving betting

TN bans online gaming involving bettingPTI | Chennai | Updated: 20-11-2020 20:51 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 20:49 IST
An ordinance to "ban online gaming"involving betting, was promulgated by the Tamil Nadugovernment on Friday in the backdrop of suicides by gamers whoallegedly lost money
The ordinance was promulgated by Governor BanwarilalPurohit based on a proposal from the state government
It provides for provisions including "banning the personswho are wagering or betting in cyber space using computers orany communication device or resource," a Raj Bhavan releasehere said.
