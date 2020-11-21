Fitbit Sense and Versa 3 add support for Google Assistant, Bluetooth calling

Fitbit's most advanced smartwatch Sense and Versa 3 are getting Fitbit OS 5.1 software update that improves the health capabilities and convenience features of both the premium smartwatches.

The new update enhances the blood oxygen-monitoring (SpO2) experience and adds new on-device voice-enabled capabilities with the availability of Google Assistant, Bluetooth calling and audible replies for Alexa users.

Both Fitbit Sense and Versa 3 can now track blood oxygen levels while sleeping and users can see their average in the Fitbit app without using a specific SpO2 clock face. In addition to the free signature SpO2 clock face, Fitbit will offer seven additional new faces in the app gallery by the end of the year.

Google Assistant enhances the on-device experience by letting users check the weather forecast, set an alarm or check sleep duration as well as control smart home devices, all from the wrist with the touch of a button. Google Assistant is currently rolling out in the U.S. and will expand to additional markets including Australia, Canada, India, Ireland, New Zealand, Singapore and the U.K. in English by 2020-end.

It will also be available in Belgium, Canada (French), Chile, Colombia, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Netherlands, Peru, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland in early 2021.

Fitbit Versa 3

Further, the updated Amazon Alexa on Fitbit Sense and Versa 3 allows users to receive audible replies from the on-device voice assistant. The audible replies feature will be available for Google Assistant in the first half of 2021.

Both Fitbit Sense and Versa 3 have also added the capability to take hands-free Bluetooth calls, send incoming calls to voicemail and control volume without a smartphone. Additionally, Android users can also respond to text messages on-the-go with voice-to-text commands.

Fitbit Sense and Versa 3: Features

Fitbit Sense comes with sleep monitoring tools, an on-wrist skin temperature sensor, menstrual health tracking, an ECG app for heart rhythm assessment, an EDA Scan app for stress management, built-in GPS and voice assistants, Do Not Disturb mode and Always-on display mode.

On the other hand, Fitbit Versa 3 features built-in GPS, Active Zone Minutes, 20+ goal-based exercise modes, Alexa built-in, PurePulse 2.0 technology for 24/7 heart-rate tracking, Always-on Display, Sleep Mode and more than 6 days of battery life.