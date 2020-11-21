Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fitbit Sense and Versa 3 add support for Google Assistant, Bluetooth calling

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 21-11-2020 08:25 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 08:25 IST
Fitbit Sense and Versa 3 add support for Google Assistant, Bluetooth calling
Fitbit Sense.

Fitbit's most advanced smartwatch Sense and Versa 3 are getting Fitbit OS 5.1 software update that improves the health capabilities and convenience features of both the premium smartwatches.

The new update enhances the blood oxygen-monitoring (SpO2) experience and adds new on-device voice-enabled capabilities with the availability of Google Assistant, Bluetooth calling and audible replies for Alexa users.

Both Fitbit Sense and Versa 3 can now track blood oxygen levels while sleeping and users can see their average in the Fitbit app without using a specific SpO2 clock face. In addition to the free signature SpO2 clock face, Fitbit will offer seven additional new faces in the app gallery by the end of the year.

Google Assistant enhances the on-device experience by letting users check the weather forecast, set an alarm or check sleep duration as well as control smart home devices, all from the wrist with the touch of a button. Google Assistant is currently rolling out in the U.S. and will expand to additional markets including Australia, Canada, India, Ireland, New Zealand, Singapore and the U.K. in English by 2020-end.

It will also be available in Belgium, Canada (French), Chile, Colombia, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Netherlands, Peru, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland in early 2021.

<a"" width="750" height="480" />Fitbit Versa 3

Further, the updated Amazon Alexa on Fitbit Sense and Versa 3 allows users to receive audible replies from the on-device voice assistant. The audible replies feature will be available for Google Assistant in the first half of 2021.

Both Fitbit Sense and Versa 3 have also added the capability to take hands-free Bluetooth calls, send incoming calls to voicemail and control volume without a smartphone. Additionally, Android users can also respond to text messages on-the-go with voice-to-text commands.

Fitbit Sense and Versa 3: Features

Fitbit Sense comes with sleep monitoring tools, an on-wrist skin temperature sensor, menstrual health tracking, an ECG app for heart rhythm assessment, an EDA Scan app for stress management, built-in GPS and voice assistants, Do Not Disturb mode and Always-on display mode.

On the other hand, Fitbit Versa 3 features built-in GPS, Active Zone Minutes, 20+ goal-based exercise modes, Alexa built-in, PurePulse 2.0 technology for 24/7 heart-rate tracking, Always-on Display, Sleep Mode and more than 6 days of battery life.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 292 delayed, is Endeavor’s life in danger? Shoto is in deep trouble

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date, spoilers, portrayal of plethora of Titan

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni talks encouraging facts on OTT platforms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Asia Today: South Korea, Japan mull steps as new cases rise

South Korea has reported 386 new cases of the coronavirus in a resurgence that could force authorities to reimpose stronger social distancing restrictions after easing them in October to spur a faltering economy. The figures released by the...

EXPLAINER: Trump's election challenges falling flat in court

While President Donald Trump vows to press ahead with efforts to overturn the election, judges across the country have consistently swatted down his legal challenges. Trumps campaign has failed to make any real headway in court without proo...

Delhi HC refuses to interfere with proposed demolition of Hanuman Temple in Chandani Chowk

The Delhi High Court on Friday refused to interfere with North Delhi Municipal Corporations DMC decision proposing to demolish a Hanuman Temple at Katra Dulia in Chandani Chowk here. This comes after an application was moved by Manokamna Si...

Taiwan voices confidence in trade deal with new U.S. government

Taiwans foreign minister voiced confidence on Saturday that the incoming government of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden would support a long sought-after bilateral trade agreement, following high level economic talks with the outgoing adminis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020