Poco M3 launch: Here's everything we know so far

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2020 12:17 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 12:17 IST
Poco M3 launch: Here's everything we know so far
Image Credit: Twitter (@POCOGlobal)

Poco will be launching its third smartphone under the M-series next week. Dubbed, Poco M3, the smartphone will make its global debut in Europe at a virtual launch event which will kick off at 5:30 PM IST on November 24.

Apart from confirming its name and the display size, the company hasn't revealed any other information regarding the upcoming phone. But, we have an idea of what the Poco M3 will look like, thanks to 91 Mobiles.

Image Credit: 91 Mobiles

A poster shared by 91 Mobiles reveals the front as well as the back of the phone. It sports a waterdrop-notch display for the selfie camera and the upper half of the rear panel has a huge rectangular bump that houses the triple camera system along with an LED flash on the left and the Poco logo on the right.

As seen in the leaked renders, the Poco M3 will be offered in Blue, Yellow and Black color options.

Speaking of the specifications, the upcoming Poco M3 will come with a 6.53-inch FHD+ Dot Drop display and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 octa-core processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

As per the latest leaks and rumors, the Poco M3 will come with a 48-megapixel triple rear camera module and an 8-megapixel selfie snapper. The mid-range device is said to be backed by a 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast-charging and will run on Android 10-based MIUI 12.

