Realme X7 spotted on BIS certification website

The Realme X7 smartphone with model number "RMX2176" has been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website, hinting at an imminent launch.

Earlier this week, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth confirmed in a tweet that the Realme X7 series will be arriving in India in 2021. Now, the BIS certification suggests that the series will be landing in India early next year.

The 5G-enabled Realme X7 series, comprising the Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro, made its debut in China back in September 2020. It comes with an AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity chipsets, 64MP quad-camera setup and support for 65W fast-charging.

Image: Realme X7 BIS certification/Credit: Twitter (@rudhranandu)

Specifications

Realme X7

The Realme X7 boasts a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display and is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U octa-core processor paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage.

The device houses a 32-megapixel selfie shooter and a quad-camera system comprising a 64-megapixel main lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with 119-degree field-of-view, a 2-megapixel B&W portrait lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

Realme X7 is backed by a 4,300mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support.

Realme X7 Pro

The Pro variant has a bigger 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. It is equipped with Dimensity 1000+ processor coupled with Mali-G77 GPU, 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB UFS 2.1 storage with Turbo Write.

As for the cameras, the Realme X7 Pro houses a 64-megapixel main shooter powered by a Sony IMX686 sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel retro portrait lens with 88.8-degree FOV and a 2-megapixel macro lens. For selfies, there is a 32-megapixel snapper on the front.

The device packs a 4,500mAh battery and supports 65W fast-charging.