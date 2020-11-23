Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vivo V20 Pro 5G now up for pre-booking in India: Report

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2020 13:12 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 13:12 IST
Vivo V20 Pro 5G now up for pre-booking in India: Report
Image Credit:

The Vivo V20 Pro 5G smartphone is reportedly up for pre-booking in India via offline channels. Citing offline sources, 91 Mobiles said that the device costs Rs 29,990 in the country and buyers will get additional benefits including 10 percent cashback via ICICI Bank and Bank of Baroda, easy EMI options, and Jio benefits.

As of this reporting, there is no official word on the Vivo V20 Pro 5G's pricing and availability in India.

Vivo V20 Pro 5G: Specifications

The Vivo V20 Pro 5G has a 6.44 inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 2400 x 1080-pixels resolution and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G octa-core processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support and runs on Funtouch OS 11 based on Android 10.

In terms of optics, the Vivo V20 Pro 5G houses a 64MP main shooter, a 2MP mono lens and an 8MP versatile lens that can be used for capturing wide-angle, macro and bokeh shots. On the front, there is a 44MP+8MP dual selfie camera with Eye Autofocus, Super Night Selfie mode, and dual-view video support.

Connectivity options onboard the Vivo V20 Pro 5G include- 5G (SA/NSA), WiFi (2.4GHz, 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/A-GPS, USB Type-C charging port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. For biometric authentication, the phone has an in-display fingerprint sensor.

TRENDING

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports more than 300 new COVID cases; England will end COVID lockdown and more

Science News Roundup: China to launch moon probe and Childhood vaccine linked to less severe COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ethiopia's Tigrayan forces destroy Axum airport, says media

Forces of Ethiopias Tigray Peoples Liberation Front TPLF have destroyed an airport in the town of Axum, state-affiliated Fana broadcaster said on Monday, after federal troops gave them a three-day deadline to surrender.TPLF leader Debretsio...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Report Celtics, Tatum agree to 195 million max extensionThe Boston Celtics and star forward Jayson Tatum have agreed to a five-year, 195 million max extension, ESPN reported Sunday. The ...

India's proposed Venus mission attracts international payload proposals

The Indian Space Research Organisation ISRO has short-listed 20 space-based experiment proposals, including from France, for its proposed Venus orbiter mission Shukrayaan to study the planet for more than four years. These include collabora...

SC extends parole of Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict for medical check up

The Supreme Court Monday extended by a week the parole of A G Perarivalan, serving life sentence in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, for undergoing medical check up. A bench comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao, Hemant Gupta and Ajay Ras...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020