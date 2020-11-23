Vivo V20 Pro 5G now up for pre-booking in India: Report

The Vivo V20 Pro 5G smartphone is reportedly up for pre-booking in India via offline channels. Citing offline sources, 91 Mobiles said that the device costs Rs 29,990 in the country and buyers will get additional benefits including 10 percent cashback via ICICI Bank and Bank of Baroda, easy EMI options, and Jio benefits.

As of this reporting, there is no official word on the Vivo V20 Pro 5G's pricing and availability in India.

Vivo V20 Pro 5G: Specifications

The Vivo V20 Pro 5G has a 6.44 inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 2400 x 1080-pixels resolution and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G octa-core processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support and runs on Funtouch OS 11 based on Android 10.

In terms of optics, the Vivo V20 Pro 5G houses a 64MP main shooter, a 2MP mono lens and an 8MP versatile lens that can be used for capturing wide-angle, macro and bokeh shots. On the front, there is a 44MP+8MP dual selfie camera with Eye Autofocus, Super Night Selfie mode, and dual-view video support.

Connectivity options onboard the Vivo V20 Pro 5G include- 5G (SA/NSA), WiFi (2.4GHz, 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/A-GPS, USB Type-C charging port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. For biometric authentication, the phone has an in-display fingerprint sensor.