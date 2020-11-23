Left Menu
New OxygenOS update rolling out to OnePlus 8T

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2020 14:17 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 14:03 IST
OnePlus is rolling out a new software update to its latest flagship, the OnePlus 8T. The OxygenOS 11.0.5.6 over-the-air (OTA) update is currently rolling out in India and will shortly expand to Europe and North America.

The latest update is all about optimizations and fixes for issues including the screen flash issue when using fingerprint unlock. It also optimizes the media file scanning feature and camera as well.

In India, the update is arriving with version number 11.0.5.6.KB05DA whereas the European and NA models will soon receive the update with version number 11.0.5.6.KB05BANA and 11.0.5.6.KB05AA​, respectively. Here's the complete changelog for the OxygenOS 11.0.5.6 update:

System

  • Increased the success rate when registering fingerprint and improved experience
  • Optimized the media file scanning feature to make searching faster
  • Further optimized system power consumption and increase battery life
  • Fixed the issue that the app cache has not been deleted correctly after the app uninstalled
  • Fixed the issue that the screen may flash when using fingerprint unlock
  • Optimized system performance and improve stability

Camera

  • Optimized camera white balance and improved imaging quality

Network

  • Continuously optimize network connection stability and improved gaming experience
  • Improve the stability of video calls

As always, the OTA is incremental in nature, meaning a limited number of users will receive it now and a broader rollout will take place in a few days after the OnePlus ensures that there are no critical bugs.

To check for the new OTA update manually, head over to the phone's Settings > System > System Updates

