Nokia to deliver IoT global connectivity services to China Mobile customers

Nokia's Worldwide IoT Network Grid (WING), a managed service that offers operators the ability to support their enterprise customers with global IoT connectivity across borders and technologies, will help CMIoT expand the capabilities of its international OneLink IoT.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 23-11-2020 15:08 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 15:08 IST
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Pixabay

Nokia said Monday it has reached a strategic agreement with China Mobile IoT (CMIoT), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the China Mobile Communications Corporation, to provide seamless IoT global connectivity services for both Chinese and international customers.

Nokia's Worldwide IoT Network Grid (WING), a managed service that offers operators the ability to support their enterprise customers with global IoT connectivity across borders and technologies, will help CMIoT expand the capabilities of its international OneLink IoT.

Nokia WING's global network nodes will be integrated with the OneLink IoT SIM Card Connection and Management Platform to provide robust, unified connectivity management for CMIoT's international business customers," the Finnish telecom giant said in a press release.

Commenting on the collaboration, Ankur Bhan, Head of WING Business, Nokia, said, "We're very proud to be working with CMIoT to meet the needs of modern enterprises around the world. Our WING solution will allow CMIoT to offer superior IoT services experience to its customers at home and abroad. Its flexible, invest-as-you-grow business model will also enable CMIoT to go-to-market with this offering rapidly and be able to scale IoT services cost-effectively."

According to Nokia, WING's connectivity management platform delivers real-time visibility for IoT devices and services unfettered by traditional boundaries and geographical limitations. By leveraging the global scale of Nokia WING's IoT infrastructure, CMIoT will provide its customers with global IoT connectivity services quickly and cost-effectively.

As part of the agreement, both the companies will cooperate on IoT connectivity services and jointly develop a Chinese node of Nokia WING for CMIoT in Chongqing, a megacity in southwest China.

"The Nokia WING IoT Platform solution will give us a competitive edge with new enterprise customers and enable us to provide the level of IoT connectivity and management that all our customers expect both in China and across the globe," said Yaqiong Tang, Deputy General Manager, CMIoT.

