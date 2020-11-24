Left Menu
Continental working with top institutions to develop competencies in driver assistance systems

The company is one of the key drivers for the acceptance of ADAS by developing needed technology along with helping direct the public and policy discussion towards a safer future for Indian road users, it added. Continental has been present in India for close to 50 years, through technology partnerships and joint ventures for its various businesses.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2020 14:20 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 13:50 IST
Technology firm Continental on Tuesday said it is engaging with top engineering institutions in India for cutting-edge research and to build competencies on advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) functionalities for automated driving. In the last few years, the company has tied up with several academic institutions -- including Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT-D), Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M), International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore (IIIT-B) and Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (IIIT-D) -- for collaboration in this rapidly evolving technology area, Continental said in a statement. As part of the initiative, Continental India is currently researching scenario perception, especially enhancing safety towards pedestrians, bicycles, and animals, with on-road protection from potholes and speed bumps, it added.

The company's strategic partnerships aim to support three key strategic pillars – technological advancement, creating an industry-ready talent pool, and enabling open innovation in the ecosystem, Continental said. "Our research programs aim to push the boundaries of what advanced driver-assistant technologies make possible today. We are committed to the belief that more intelligent vehicles lead to safer roads," Praveen Kumar, Head of Engineering, Sensorics - ADAS at Continental's Technical Center India (TCI) said.

Continental has been present in India for close to 50 years, through technology partnerships and joint ventures for its various businesses. Currently, the company, which makes auto components, tyres and offers various kinds of technologies, has close to 9,000 employees across 15 locations in the country.

In 2019, Continental generated sales of 44.5 billion euro and currently employs more than 2,33,000 people in 59 countries and markets.

