Left Menu
Development News Edition

Policy to enable proliferation of public wifi hotspots on anvil: DoT official

Department of Telecom Member (Technology) K Ramchand said all technologies including satellite communication will be leveraged for providing broadband to all citizens. "In the near future, we are going to come out with a policy which will enable proliferation of public wifi hotspots...again the demand for bandwidth for providing these public wifi hotspots will also be there, and we will try to use all the technologies including satellite technologies, for providing broadband to all citizens of this country," Ramchand said while addressing a virtual event 'India SatCom 2020' organised by the Broadband India Forum (BIF).

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2020 20:12 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 20:10 IST
Policy to enable proliferation of public wifi hotspots on anvil: DoT official
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

A policy to enable proliferation of public wifi hotspots in the country is on anvil, a senior Telecom Department official said on Tuesday. Department of Telecom Member (Technology) K Ramchand said all technologies including satellite communication will be leveraged for providing broadband to all citizens.

"In the near future, we are going to come out with a policy which will enable proliferation of public wifi hotspots...again the demand for bandwidth for providing these public wifi hotspots will also be there, and we will try to use all the technologies including satellite technologies, for providing broadband to all citizens of this country," Ramchand said while addressing a virtual event 'India SatCom 2020' organised by the Broadband India Forum (BIF). Satellite communication not only provides direct links through VSAT, but also serves as a backhaul to terrestrial communications, he pointed out.

"With LEOs (Low Earth Orbit) and inflight communications coming in, the scope of providing services is unlimited. We hope this technology will supplement the other technologies that are available for providing communications to citizens," he said. He pointed out that the next-generation 5G technology is around the corner.

"As far as new technologies are concerned, 5G is already knocking at the doors. Probably in the next calendar year, we will be seeing the launch of 5G probably by some of the operators," he said. The growing demand for services and advent of new technologies will require co-operation and close co-ordination among various departments to ensure optimum use of spectrum as well as technologies, he said.

TRENDING

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Storm influenced rain leads to traffic congestion, inundation

Several roads and intersections witnessed traffic congestion and waterlogging here on Tuesday in view of the intermittent rains influenced by the cyclonic storm Nivar. The government, meanwhile, said following better storage in citys reserv...

Man who eloped with minor 3 years ago arrested

A youth who had allegedly eloped with a 16-year-old girl three years ago and is now the father of a two-year-old boy has been arrested by the CBI on charges of kidnapping. He was arrested from Rajpura in Punjab where he had settled with the...

ATK Mohun Bagan's Inman wants to defeat his former coach Fowler 'at any cost'

ATK Mohun Bagans Australian-born Scottish player Brad Inman played under SC East Bengal coach Robbie Fowler in the A-League last year but he wants to beat the Liverpool legend at any cost in the much-awaited Kolkata derby of the Indian Supe...

UP okays ordinance against conversion for marriage, violators face up to 10 yrs in jail

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday approved a draft ordinance to curb forcible or dishonest religious conversions including those for the sake of marriage, which could land violators in jail for up to 10 years. Under the proposed law, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020