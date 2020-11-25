Left Menu
Google Meet attendance reports to include live streaming viewership data

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 25-11-2020 09:12 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 09:12 IST
Google Meet attendance reports to include live streaming viewership data
Live stream viewer count appears in the top left corner. Image Credit: Google

Google has announced several enhancements to Meet attendance reports for education meetings to provide more access, control, and visibility into meetings and live stream reports.

Meet attendance reports help meeting organizers keep track of who attended their meetings and for how long. Previously, the feature was available only to Enterprise for Education customers, but now it is expanding to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, and Enterprise Plus customers.

Speaking of the new enhancements, Google Meet attendance reports will now include live-streaming viewership data in a separate tab. The data will include total viewer count and viewers over the course of the live stream. Attendance and live stream reports will be available by default for users but Google Meet administrators can make them unavailable to their domain or specific organizational units (OUs) and groups.

Live stream attendance report / Image Credit: Google

Google Meet is adding new controls for attendance tracking and report creation. Admins can now choose whether an organizational unit can use the attendance tracking feature or not while meeting organizers in non-education domains can choose whether a report is created for the meeting via in-meeting settings or from the Calendar event before the meeting starts.

Notably, meeting organizers at Education domains will continue to automatically receive attendance reports for meetings with five or more participants.

Lastly, live stream hosts and meeting attendees (not live stream viewers) will now see an in-call viewer count for live stream events when joining via Meet from a desktop or computer.

The new features and controls are rolling out to both Rapid and Scheduled Release domains and will be available to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard and Enterprise Plus, as well as G Suite Enterprise for Education customers.

Google noted that these new enhancements will not be available to Workspace Business Starter, Business Standard, as well as G Suite Basic, Business, Education, and Nonprofits customers.

