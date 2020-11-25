Microsoft Office editing now available on iOS

Google on Tuesday announced the availability of the Office editing feature on iOS. Previously available on the web and Android, this feature brings the real-time collaboration tools and intelligence features of Google Workspace to Microsoft Office files.

"We're making Office editing available on iOS. This feature brings the collaborative and assistive features of Google Workspace to your Microsoft Office files when you're using your iOS device," Google said in a blog post.

With Office editing, iOS users can now directly edit, comment, and collaborate on Microsoft Office files using Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides' powerful real-time collaboration tools. The feature also improves sharing options, sharing controls, and reduces the need to download and email file attachments while streamlining workflows by eliminating the need to convert file types.

Office editing will replace Quickoffice, also known as Office Compatibility Mode, an application for iOS and Android tablets and phones that lets users view, create, and edit Microsoft Office, as well as view and annotate PDF files. It has more limited functionality and collaboration capabilities.

Office editing on iOS is available to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, and Enterprise Plus as well as G Suite Basic, Business, Education, Enterprise for Education, Nonprofits customer as well as users with personal Google Accounts.