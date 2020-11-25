Left Menu
STC innovation center's digital community will be hosted in Nokia's Open Ecosystem Network, a digital collaboration platform that brings companies together to help them innovate and develop new ideas. STC employees will get an opportunity to interact and benefit from Nokia's international partner network which will help them develop innovative services and products.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Riyadh | Updated: 25-11-2020 13:45 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 13:45 IST
Nokia collaborates with STC to operate innovation center in Riyadh
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Pixabay

Finnish telecom giant Nokia on Wednesday announced its collaboration with the Saudi Telecom Company (STC) to operate the latter's Technology Innovation Center in Riyadh. The duo will carry out initiatives to develop use cases to support the Saudi Government's Vision 2030.

The five-year partnership will see Nokia carry out several programs to help STC develop at least four truly innovative use cases for new upcoming technologies every year and support the latter's business goals. STC will utilize Nokia's proven expertise in the latest technologies such as 5G, Mobile Edge Computing, Internet of Things (IoT), Cloud Platform, Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) to achieve innovative use cases.

STC innovation center's digital community will be hosted in Nokia's Open Ecosystem Network, a digital collaboration platform that brings companies together to help them innovate and develop new ideas. STC employees will get an opportunity to interact and benefit from Nokia's international partner network which will help them develop innovative services and products.

Further, Nokia will help STC engineers in enhancing their capabilities to develop an entrepreneurial mindset for building use cases in line with the unique requirements of Saudi Arabia. As part of this, Nokia will conduct several competitions and a winner will be selected at the end of every challenge, contest or hackathon, based on the concept or business viability, thereby helping STC develop new revenue generation streams.

Commenting on the collaboration, Khalid Hussain, Saudi Country Senior Officer at Nokia, "his collaboration is testimony to yet another strong, evolving partnership between STC and Nokia, contributing towards the fast realization of Saudi Vision 2030. We are excited to work with STC on this unique initiative to develop unique ideas. We look forward to leveraging our global perspective, insights and technology expertise to help conceptualize new ideas to enhance the quality of life of the citizens."

