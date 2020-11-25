Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sony releases second update for PS5 console

The update resolves the issues that prevented the PS5 wireless controller from being charged while in rest mode as well the issue where installed disc versions of games were sometimes deleted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 25-11-2020 20:48 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 20:48 IST
Sony releases second update for PS5 console
Image Credit: Sony

Sony has dropped yet another update for its new PlayStation 5 (PS5) console that improves its performance and fixes a couple of issues. The latest update, version 20.02-02.26.00, is the second firmware update post the launch of the console.

The update resolves the issues that prevented the PS5 wireless controller from being charged while in rest mode as well the issue where installed disc versions of games were sometimes deleted.

Here is the full update changelog:

  • This system software update improves system performance.
  • An issue where installed disc versions of games were sometimes deleted was resolved.
  • An issue that prevented the PS5 wireless controller from being charged while in rest mode when connected to the PS5's front side USB Type-A port using the USB cable included with some PS5 consoles was resolved.

To download and install the update manually, head over to Settings > System > System Software > System Software Update and Settings > Update System Software.

The Sony PS5 comes with stunning games and features including an ultra-high-speed SSD, Tempest 3D Audio Engine in supported games, ray tracing technology, fluid high frame rate gameplay at up to 120fps with 120Hz output support on 4k displays, HDR technology and is compatible with 8K displays through HDMI 2.1 support.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

Science News Roundup: Drying habitat makes Australia's platypus vulnerable, scientists say; Timeline: Major milestones in Chinese space exploration and more

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Journalist killings in Mexico worst in a decade, government says

This has been the most violent year for journalists in Mexico in at least a decade, with 19 murdered, a senior official said on Wednesday, the latest sign the government is struggling to get a grip on chronic violence. Alejandro Encinas, de...

Nushrratt Bharruccha-starrer 'Chhorii' goes on floors

Actor&#160;Nushrratt Bharruccha-starrer horror film Chhorii began shooting in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday. The project is the Hindi remake of the hit-Marathi horror Lapachhapi directed by Vishal Furia, who also helmed the 2016 original.The ...

The Weeknd slams Grammys, after being snubbed from 2021 nominations

After being snubbed by the Recording Academy, musician The Weeknd on Tuesday local time called out the academy and accused it of being corrupt. The artist took to Twitter right after the live streaming of Grammy nominations for the 63rd Gra...

With 44,376 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally reaches 92,22,217

India reported 44,376 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours and 481 deaths due to the disease, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. The total cases in the country now stand at 92,22,217 including...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020