Sony releases second update for PS5 console

Sony has dropped yet another update for its new PlayStation 5 (PS5) console that improves its performance and fixes a couple of issues. The latest update, version 20.02-02.26.00, is the second firmware update post the launch of the console.

The update resolves the issues that prevented the PS5 wireless controller from being charged while in rest mode as well the issue where installed disc versions of games were sometimes deleted.

Here is the full update changelog:

This system software update improves system performance.

An issue where installed disc versions of games were sometimes deleted was resolved.

An issue that prevented the PS5 wireless controller from being charged while in rest mode when connected to the PS5's front side USB Type-A port using the USB cable included with some PS5 consoles was resolved.

To download and install the update manually, head over to Settings > System > System Software > System Software Update and Settings > Update System Software.

The Sony PS5 comes with stunning games and features including an ultra-high-speed SSD, Tempest 3D Audio Engine in supported games, ray tracing technology, fluid high frame rate gameplay at up to 120fps with 120Hz output support on 4k displays, HDR technology and is compatible with 8K displays through HDMI 2.1 support.