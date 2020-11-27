Left Menu
Development News Edition

Redmi Watch vs ZTE Watch Live: Which one to go for?

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shenzhen | Updated: 27-11-2020 17:50 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 17:50 IST
Redmi Watch vs ZTE Watch Live: Which one to go for?
ZTE Watch Live and Redmi Watch.

Just yesterday, Redmi launched its first smartwatch, the Redmi Watch, in China which looks like an Apple Watch at first glance. The budget-friendly watch comes with a square dial, NFC, 24x7 heart rate monitoring, voice-assistant and several other features.

Today, ZTE also unveiled a new smartwatch dubbed the ZTE Watch Live. It also features a square display and offers up to 21 days of battery life, 12 sports modes and all-day heart-rate monitoring.

Let's see how both the newly-arrived budget-friendly smartwatches stack up against each other:

Design and Display

The Redmi Watch sports a 1.4-inch color display with 320 x 320 pixels resolution and more than 120 watch faces to choose from. The watch body has three color options- Elegant Black, Ink Blue, and Ivory White while the straps are available in Elegant Black, Ink Blue, Ivory White, Cherry Blossom Powder, and Pine Needle Green shades. It comes with a 5ATM water resistance rating.

The ZTE Watch live boasts a 1.3-inch TFT display with 240 x 240 pixels resolution and comes with IP68 water and dust-resistant rating. The watch straps are available in four color options.

Health and Fitness tracking

The Redmi Watch not only supports 24/7 heart-rate monitoring but also record users' resting heart rate for the past 30 days. It also supports sleep monitoring, effective stand monitoring, and guided breathing exercises along with seven professional sports modes like outdoor running, indoor running, indoor cycling and walking.

The ZTE Watch Live supports sleep monitoring, all-day heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen detection and 12 sports modes including walking, running, skipping, skiing, swimming and cycling, among others.

Battery life

As claimed by the company, the Redmi Watch lasts up to seven days in normal mode and up to 12 days in power-saving mode. On the other hand, the ZTE Watch Live is claimed to last up to 14 to 21 days on a single charge.

Others

The Redmi Watch supports Xiao Ai virtual assistant and multi-function NFC. It features Bluetooth 5.0 / BLE for wireless connectivity and supports do not disturb mode, phone music control, incoming call and message notification, and weather updates, among other features.

The ZTE Watch Live features Bluetooth v4.2 for wireless connectivity and also supports smart functions like notifications for incoming call and messages, remote camera and music control, weather updates and sedentary reminder, to name a few.

Price

The Redmi Watch is priced at CNY299 (approx. Rs. 3,400) but is currently up for pre-orders in China at a discounted price tag of CNY 269 (approx. Rs 3,000).

On the other hand, the ZTE Watch Live is priced at CNY 249 (approx. Rs 2,800) and is currently available at a discounted price tag of CNY 229 (approx. Rs 2,600) in China.

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

AfDB approves $120million loan to Western Tanzania hydropower plant

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian economy claws back faster than expected in Q2; contraction at 7.5 pc

Indias economy recovered faster than expected in the September quarter as a pick-up in manufacturing helped GDP clock a lower contraction of 7.5 per cent and held out hopes for further improvement on better consumer demand. The gross domest...

RSS-affiliate BKS against use of force on farmers, seeks early resolution of issues raised by them

By Pragya Kaushika The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh- affiliate Bharatiya Kisan Sangh BKS has urged the Centre to resolve issues being raised by farmers regarding the three agriculture laws through dialogue and also urged the farmers to not b...

Harassed over marriage, girl sets herself ablaze, dies

A 17-year-old girl who was allegedly being harassed by a man who wanted to marry her died on Friday after she set herself on fire in Uttar Pradeshs Amethi district, police said. According to a complaint, Zamin, alias Bablu, who is presently...

Motor racing-Hamilton sets early practice pace in Bahrain

Seven-times Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton set the pace in Fridays opening practice for the Bahrain Grand Prix ahead of team mate Valtteri Bottas who completed a one-two for Mercedes. The Briton, who equalled Michael Schumachers record...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020