Redmi Watch vs ZTE Watch Live: Which one to go for?

Just yesterday, Redmi launched its first smartwatch, the Redmi Watch, in China which looks like an Apple Watch at first glance. The budget-friendly watch comes with a square dial, NFC, 24x7 heart rate monitoring, voice-assistant and several other features.

Today, ZTE also unveiled a new smartwatch dubbed the ZTE Watch Live. It also features a square display and offers up to 21 days of battery life, 12 sports modes and all-day heart-rate monitoring.

Let's see how both the newly-arrived budget-friendly smartwatches stack up against each other:

Design and Display

The Redmi Watch sports a 1.4-inch color display with 320 x 320 pixels resolution and more than 120 watch faces to choose from. The watch body has three color options- Elegant Black, Ink Blue, and Ivory White while the straps are available in Elegant Black, Ink Blue, Ivory White, Cherry Blossom Powder, and Pine Needle Green shades. It comes with a 5ATM water resistance rating.

The ZTE Watch live boasts a 1.3-inch TFT display with 240 x 240 pixels resolution and comes with IP68 water and dust-resistant rating. The watch straps are available in four color options.

Health and Fitness tracking

The Redmi Watch not only supports 24/7 heart-rate monitoring but also record users' resting heart rate for the past 30 days. It also supports sleep monitoring, effective stand monitoring, and guided breathing exercises along with seven professional sports modes like outdoor running, indoor running, indoor cycling and walking.

The ZTE Watch Live supports sleep monitoring, all-day heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen detection and 12 sports modes including walking, running, skipping, skiing, swimming and cycling, among others.

Battery life

As claimed by the company, the Redmi Watch lasts up to seven days in normal mode and up to 12 days in power-saving mode. On the other hand, the ZTE Watch Live is claimed to last up to 14 to 21 days on a single charge.

Others

The Redmi Watch supports Xiao Ai virtual assistant and multi-function NFC. It features Bluetooth 5.0 / BLE for wireless connectivity and supports do not disturb mode, phone music control, incoming call and message notification, and weather updates, among other features.

The ZTE Watch Live features Bluetooth v4.2 for wireless connectivity and also supports smart functions like notifications for incoming call and messages, remote camera and music control, weather updates and sedentary reminder, to name a few.

Price

The Redmi Watch is priced at CNY299 (approx. Rs. 3,400) but is currently up for pre-orders in China at a discounted price tag of CNY 269 (approx. Rs 3,000).

On the other hand, the ZTE Watch Live is priced at CNY 249 (approx. Rs 2,800) and is currently available at a discounted price tag of CNY 229 (approx. Rs 2,600) in China.