Left Menu
Development News Edition

Airtel Kenya taps Nokia to modernize network infrastructure; lay 5G foundations

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 30-11-2020 12:07 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 12:07 IST
Airtel Kenya taps Nokia to modernize network infrastructure; lay 5G foundations
(Representative Image) Image Credit: ANI

Finnish telecom giant Nokia said Monday it has been selected by Airtel Kenya in a three-year deal to modernize and expand existing network infrastructure and lay the groundwork for 5G migration.

"This is an exciting deal in an exciting market. We are proud to supply Airtel Kenya with our comprehensive AirScale portfolio and support the operator with its efforts to deliver the best possible connectivity experiences to end-users in Kenya. In a maturing market, we look forward to helping Airtel execute its strategy in the short-term as well as set it on the path to 5G services," said Rajiv Aggarwal, Head of CEWA Market Unit at Nokia.

In a press release on Monday, Nokia said that the deployment will cover hundreds of sites and include upgrading existing 2G, 3G and 4G radio access network (RAN) coverage in urban, semi-urban, highways, tourist spots and central business districts in Nairobi and the rest of Kenya. With Nokia's future-proofed network infrastructure, the African telecom operator will also have the option to smoothly transition to 5G when necessary.

Airtel Kenya will leverage Nokia's AirScale Single RAN (S-RAN) portfolio to deliver improved connectivity and capacity benefits including enhanced voice and data services to its subscribers while reducing complexity and driving cost efficiencies. This will enable the operator to provide higher data speeds using additional 4G spectrum bands and provide access to secure, high-speed and reliable data services.

To securely manage Airtel Kenya's networks, Nokia will deploy its NetAct cloud-agnostic software solution that manages both radio and core networks and provides applications that oversee fault, configuration, performance and security management. As part of the three-year deal, the Finnish telecom giant will also provide digital deployment, network planning and technical support services to Airtel Kenya.

Commenting on the collaboration, P. D. Sarma, CEO, Airtel Kenya, said, "We are excited to partner with Nokia on this project. Its technology portfolio improves our network quality considerably and also allows us to move to 5G services in the future."

TRENDING

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus; Gaza gets vital medical aid as hospitals struggle with rising infections and more

Simu Liu wraps 'Kim's Convenience' season 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

2 die after falling from over-bridge in UP's Fatehpur

Two men died after falling from a railway over-bridge near Behrampur village here, police said on MondayJaikaran 22 died on the spot while Mahesh Prajapati 21 succumbed to injuries in the hospital, SHO of Thariyav Police Station Upendranath...

DHL Express appoints Manish Patel as vice-president for operations

DHL Express India on Monday said it has appointed Manish Patel as its vice-president for operations. In his new position, Patel will be responsible for delivering service performance, leading and developing a cohesive team of senior manager...

Turkish exploration vessel back in port ahead of EU summit

Turkeys seismic exploration vessel Oruc Reis returned to port on Monday from disputed Mediterranean waters, less than two weeks before a European Union summit where the bloc will evaluate possible sanctions against Ankara. NATO members Turk...

With Arcadia facing administration, Mike Ashley's Frasers offers emergency loan

Mike Ashleys Frasers Group confirmed on Monday it had offered 50 million pounds 66.70 million of emergency funding to Philip Greens Arcadia fashion group, which is on the brink of falling into administration.Frasers said it was awaiting a s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020