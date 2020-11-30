Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mental health in the workplace, saved by bots and apps?

Not only do employees say they are open to the help and guidance of robots – in the form of chatbots, wellness and meditation apps, fitness monitoring, and more – but 82% say that AI is better than humans at providing support, according to the Workplace Intelligence study.

Reuters | Updated: 30-11-2020 15:42 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 15:39 IST
Mental health in the workplace, saved by bots and apps?
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

We are all familiar with the challenges of 2020, but we may still be underestimating how deep and wide they go.

Seven in 10 employees say this has been the most stressful year of their working lives, according to a report from Workplace Intelligence and Oracle. For companies, that means the mental-health issues of employees have rocketed from a secondary concern in years past, to a primary one. But making help available, quickly and at scale, is no easy task.

That is where artificial intelligence can come in. Not only do employees say they are open to the help and guidance of robots – in the form of chatbots, wellness and meditation apps, fitness monitoring, and more – but 82% say that AI is better than humans at providing support, according to the Workplace Intelligence study. And 68% say that they would prefer interacting with a robot on issues like stress and anxiety, as opposed to a human manager.

To find out how AI can help in this moment of workplace crisis, we sat down with Dan Schawbel, managing partner of Workplace Intelligence and author of multiple books including "Back to Human". Q: How are employees coping in 2020?

A: Workers worldwide say this has been their hardest year ever, and that makes sense, because no one has ever experienced anything like this. There's such a high degree of uncertainty, and no one knows exactly how this is all going to play out. Q: You found that employees are very receptive to the use of AI in the mental-health arena – why is that?

A: People don't want to be judged based on the mental-health issues they are facing. They don't want to be perceived as a worker who has issues, because they think it might hurt their career prospects. That's true even at the top of organizations: Executives in the C-suite are actually experiencing the most anxiety of all. Q: So how can AI help with this?

A: The benefit of technology is that it's available 24/7. It doesn't judge you and doesn't care about your race or class or gender. It gives you non-biased responses and helpful health information. It's not like we can call on 3 billion therapists, so there has to be some alignment between humans and technology here, to help people with what they're going through. Q: What might these AI tools look like?

A: It might involve chatbots, like Ginger.io, BioBeats or Woebot. It might be meditation apps like Calm or Headspace. It might be fitness apps like Peloton, Fitbit or ClassPass. It might be online counseling providers like Talkspace or BetterHelp. Or it might be corporate wellness platforms like Castlight Health and Virgin Pulse. Q: How has this year affected the adoption of mental-health resources?

A: These were all issues that companies were looking at before, but now everything has been accelerated, because the side effect of this global health crisis is a mental-health crisis. Depression numbers were huge even before COVID-19, and now it's hard to even calculate. I would say most of the global population has experienced some level of mental-health challenges over the past eight months.

Q: AI in the workplace is changing so fast – where do you see it headed in the next year or two? A: It's going to be even more robust, more sophisticated, smarter and on a bigger scale, because more data is being accumulated all the time, and more people are going to have access. A lot of this stuff is here to stay and is going to be a permanent part of organizations.

Part of that is because employees themselves are demanding more of their employers: They want to be treated as human, and be supported mentally, physically and emotionally. Q: With vaccinations on the horizon, does that provide some hope for our collective mental-health challenges?

A: I'm hopeful, but we will still need to have a good safety net and support system in place, because a lot of people will be dealing with mental-health challenges long after vaccinations are rolled out. The message here is that we need to look at all the benefits technology can bring to this part of our lives. Humans plus machines, will provide the scale and custom support that everyone needs.

TRENDING

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus; Gaza gets vital medical aid as hospitals struggle with rising infections and more

Simu Liu wraps 'Kim's Convenience' season 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Karnataka gram panchayat polls in two phases on Dec 22 and 27

Karnataka State Election Commission on Monday announced polls to 5,762 gram panchayats in the state in two phases on December 22 and 27. The results for both phases will be declared on December 30.State Election Commissioner B Basavaraju sa...

Murder of Iranian scientist contradicts international, humanitarian Law: Omani Foreign Minister

Muscat Oman, November 30 ANISputnik The Omani Foreign Ministry on Sunday condemned the assassination of Iranian nuclear physicist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, saying that the murder contradicted humanitarian and international law. The scientist, who...

Soccer-FA to investigate social media post by United's Cavani

The English FA is looking into a deleted social media post by Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani which contained a Spanish phrase that is offensive in some contexts. The 33-year-old Uruguay international inspired United to a 3-2 comeb...

TMC will get a taste of its own medicine : Dilip Ghosh

Kolkata, Nov 30 PTI BJP state unit president Dilip Ghosh Monday hit back at TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee for calling him a goonda and said the saffron party believed in standing by the people and the ruling side will get the taste of its own me...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020