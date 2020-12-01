Left Menu
Development News Edition

Biden urged to reject Big Tech's influence by 32 advocacy groups

"We believe that eliminating the decades-old revolving door between Silicon Valley and your administration will only help your cause," the letter added. In October, Reuters reported Amazon and Big Tech were cozying up to the Biden administration with cash and connections.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-12-2020 02:40 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 02:27 IST
Biden urged to reject Big Tech's influence by 32 advocacy groups
US President elect-Joe Biden Image Credit: ANI

Thirty-two groups including ones focused on antitrust, consumer advocacy and progressive issues sent a letter to President-elect Joe Biden on Monday urging him to reject the influence of Big Tech companies on his administration.

Earlier this month, Reuters reported that more executives from technology companies than outspoken tech critics were named to Biden's transition team, offering clues on who will ultimately influence his administration's thinking. The letter calls for excluding from his administration executives, lobbyists and consultants working for or with companies such as Facebook, Amazon, Alphabet-owned Google, Apple and Microsoft . The groups argue the companies' business practices hurt consumers and the American economy.

The letter was signed by groups focusing on consumer rights, antitrust reform, labor and progressive causes. Signatories include Public Citizen, American Economic Liberties Project, Open Markets Institute, Progressive Democrats of America, the Revolving Door Project and Athena. "We believe that your administration must confront the threats posed by the monopolistic Big Tech companies...however, we can only bring these companies to account if you do not rely on affiliates of these very companies to make up your government," the letter said.

The companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment. All companies, except Microsoft, are facing federal and state investigations against their business practices. "We believe that eliminating the decades-old revolving door between Silicon Valley and your administration will only help your cause," the letter added.

In October, Reuters reported Amazon and Big Tech were cozying up to the Biden administration with cash and connections.

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

Ontario, Canada Launches Virtual Business Mission to India

World News Roundup: Tigray forces claim war drags on; 'Very significant' week for Brexit talks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Retail casualties of the coronavirus pandemic

Retail magnate Philip Greens Arcadia, which owns Topshop and many other British fashion brands, filed for administration on Monday, the biggest British corporate insolvency so far of the coronavirus pandemic. Here are some other high-profil...

FACTBOX-The Biden Cabinet: President-elect begins to build a team

Democratic President-elect Joe Biden has begun nominating the members of his Cabinet and White House, working to fulfill his promise to build an administration that reflects the nations diversity.Biden nominated senior members of his econom...

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down after rallying to best November ever

The SP 500 index ended lower on Monday as investors took profits after a sharp rally in recent weeks that led to the benchmarks best November ever. Most of the major SP 500 sectors fell, with the energy index leading losses, tracking a drop...

COVID R&D Alliance launches trial of Amgen, UCB, Takeda drugs

Amgen Inc, UCB SA and Takeda Pharmaceuticals Inc on Monday launched a global trial to identify whether any of three different drugs can reduce the severity of COVID-19 in hospitalized patients by moderating the immune systems response to th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020