Samsung launches WhatsApp Chatbot to connect consumers with SmartCafe

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2020 12:50 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 12:26 IST
Samsung India on Tuesday announced new exciting programs and virtual services such as WhatsApp Chatbot to enhance the shopping experience for consumers planning to buy Galaxy smartphones in Samsung Exclusive Stores that include Smart Cafe and Smart Plaza.

Using the Smart Club Loyalty Program, first-time Galaxy customers will be eligible for reward points, service coupons, and other attractive benefits worth minimum Rs 15,000. Additionally, they will get three vouchers worth up to Rs 6,000 with their Smart Club membership (valid up to December 2020) and fast track upgrades on products like Galaxy Z Fold2 and Galaxy Tab S7.

The company is also introducing the Samsung Referral Program at its Exclusive Stores using which a referrer (Samsung customers recommending the purchase) can earn rewards worth up to Rs 7,500 by successfully referring his/her friends and family to purchase select smartphones like Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G, Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy S20 series, among others, from Samsung Exclusive Stores. Under the Samsung Referral Program, both the referrer and referee will get reward points on a successful transaction.

Samsung customers looking to upgrade their smartphones or who do not want to repair their out-of-warranty Galaxy smartphones can now get a 5% discount coupon when they visit an authorized Samsung Service Center. The coupon can be redeemed at Samsung Smart Cafes, Smart Plazas and e-Store.

Lastly, the WhatsApp Chatbot service will help Samsung consumers connect to the nearest SmartCafe by sending a "Hi" message to their WhatsApp number (9870-494949). Using the virtual service, consumers can locate the nearest Samsung SmartCafe, buy online from the store, book a Home Demo, request a call back from the store and learn about the latest offers and product launches. Customers will get an electronic invoice for their transactions on WhatsApp.

The new programs will be applicable to all Samsung Exclusive Stores in India.

