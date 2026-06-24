Four South Korean-operated vessels exit Strait of Hormuz, leaving 18, ministry says

Four South Korean vessels have exited the Strait of Hormuz, with 18 remaining stranded in the Gulf, as the Middle East conflict continues.

Reuters | Four Vessels Operated By South Korean Shippers Have Exited The Strait Of Hormuz And Are Sailing To Their Destinations | Updated: 24-06-2026 06:36 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 06:36 IST
Four South Korean-operated vessels exit Strait of Hormuz, leaving 18, ministry says
  • Country:
  • South Korea

​Four vessels ​operated ‌by South Korean shippers ​have exited the Strait ‌of Hormuz and are sailing to their destinations, one to South ‌Korea and the others ‌to third countries, the country's maritime ministry said on Wednesday.

Eighteen of the ⁠26 ​vessels ⁠that had been stranded since the start ⁠of the Middle East conflict ​remain in the Gulf, it ⁠said.

Earlier, South Korea's Yonhap News ⁠Agency ​reported two vessels operated by HMM, including a ⁠very large crude carrier destined for South ⁠Korea, ⁠had passed the strait.

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