Four South Korean-operated vessels exit Strait of Hormuz, leaving 18, ministry says
Four South Korean vessels have exited the Strait of Hormuz, with 18 remaining stranded in the Gulf, as the Middle East conflict continues.
- Country:
- South Korea
Four vessels operated by South Korean shippers have exited the Strait of Hormuz and are sailing to their destinations, one to South Korea and the others to third countries, the country's maritime ministry said on Wednesday.
Eighteen of the 26 vessels that had been stranded since the start of the Middle East conflict remain in the Gulf, it said.
Earlier, South Korea's Yonhap News Agency reported two vessels operated by HMM, including a very large crude carrier destined for South Korea, had passed the strait.
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