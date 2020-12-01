TCS supply chain solution to help govt proj for ramping up India's COVID-19 testing capacity

IT services major TCS on Tuesday said it has deployed a platform that powers the project launched by the central government's Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms (C-CAMP) to scale up indigenous COVID-19 diagnostic test-kit production capacity to a million test kits a day. C-CAMP's newly launched project, funded by the Rockefeller Foundation, is called Indigenisation of Diagnostics (InDx).

It aims to build a robust, scalable supply-chain ecosystem of Indian Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) capable of producing large quantities of reagents and other components needed for RT-qPCR-based and other diagnostic test kits for COVID-19, a statement said. The project entails eliminating supply-chain bottlenecks and handholding MSMEs to help them bridge capability gaps, meet necessary quality standards and expand capacities to be able to indigenously produce a million test kits a day, it added.

"As C-CAMP's technology partner, TCS has developed and deployed a dynamic digital supply chain platform to manage the MSME ecosystem, powered by the TCS Data Marketplace solution," the statement said. The solution enables organisations to embrace new ecosystem-based business models, giving them the ability to democratise data and monetise it to create value.

It facilitates standardised, controlled data exchanges across ecosystem participants with the necessary security and privacy protection, using block chain at the back-end to ensure the immutability of audit logs, as per the statement. This capability has been harnessed in the InDx project to build a supply-chain platform that aggregates test kit supply data of tier II and III manufacturers of kits, enzymes, primers and antibodies, and provides ready visibility to tier 1 suppliers as well as to C-CAMP on supplier-specific quality levels, capacities and inventories across the ecosystem.

This helps meet the demand for those test kits from the government as testing programmes are ramped up across the country. "As a purpose-driven organisation, we are delighted to partner with C-CAMP in this bold new initiative to scale up India's testing capacity, and make COVID-19 testing accessible to every Indian who needs it," TCS Global Head -- Analytics and Insights -- Dinanath Kholkar said.

The TCS Data Marketplace solution is the lynchpin that anchors InDx's supplier ecosystem of MSMEs, democratising supplier data, enhancing supply-chain visibility, and driving superior outcomes for all stakeholders, he added. He also said the success of this initiative sets an example for how ecosystem-based partnerships can be put to work for other mission-mode programmes of national importance.