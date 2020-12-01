Left Menu
Amazfit Pop Pro goes official in China; supports GPS, NFC, 9-day battery

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shenzhen | Updated: 01-12-2020 16:31 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 16:31 IST
Huami has launched the Pro version of its affordable Amazfit Pop smartwatch in China. The Amazfit Pop Pro boasts the same specifications and features as the basic version except that it comes with built-in GPS.

The Amazfit Pop Pro is now available for pre-order in Black, Green, and Pink color options and is priced at CNY399 (approx. Rs 4,500). The watch will go on sale on December 10.

As for the specifications, the Amazfit Pop Pro sports a 1.43-inch TFT touch display with 320 x 302-pixels resolution and more than 50 watch faces to choose from. It is water-resistant up to 50 meters.

The smartwatch has a BioTracker 2 PPG Biological optical sensor for 24-hour heart-rate monitoring, a SpO2 sensor to measure blood oxygen level and a PAI Health Assessment System that provides users a better understanding of their physical condition by generating a personalized score.

It also supports sleep quality monitoring, stress monitoring with breathing training, Menstrual cycle tracker with alerts and more than 60 sports modes including stretching, Roller skating, Belly dance, Sailing, Table Tennis, Badminton, Yoga, Jumping Rope, Martial Arts, Zumba, Treadmill, among others.

The Amazfit Pop Pro packs a 225mAh battery that lasts up to 9 days on a single charge and takes about 2 hours to fully charge. Other smartwatch functions include- notifications for calls, text messages and social media apps, remote music and camera control, and weather updates, alarm clock, calendar, and more.

