Microsoft, NSDC partner for Indian edition of virtual Imagine Cup 2021

Microsoft India on Thursday announced that it has partnered with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) for the Indian edition of the Microsoft Imagine Cup 2021 which will be held virtually for the first time.

Held annually since 2003, Imagine Cup is Microsoft's flagship technology and innovation challenge for students, designed to inspire students to create innovative solutions that tackle some of the world's biggest social, environmental, and health challenges.

In a new release, the tech giant said that NSDC, as a knowledge partner, will enable the nation-wide reach of the competition across states, districts, and skill development centers.

"The Imagine Cup serves as a platform for the youth of India to couple technology with innovative ideas and build something that matters to them, makes a difference in their communities and creates societal impact. Our partnership with NSDC is aimed at empowering young people across the country to collaborate, innovate and build for a sustainable future," said Dr. Rohini Srivathsa, National Technology Officer, Microsoft.

At the 2021 edition of Microsoft Imagine Cup, students will compete to solve global challenges across four categories - Earth, Education, Health, and Lifestyle. The top two teams from India will get a guaranteed spot in the world finals and will be mentored by Microsoft experts.

Furthermore, at the world finals, the top four teams will be awarded USD 10,000 each for the best solution in each category. The world champion of Imagine Cup 2021 will win USD 75,000 along with a mentorship opportunity with Microsoft's CEO Satya Nadella.

Registrations for the Microsoft Imagine Cup 2021 are now open and will close on December 31, 2020.