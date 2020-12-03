Left Menu
Development News Edition

Microsoft, NSDC partner for Indian edition of virtual Imagine Cup 2021

At the 2021 edition of Microsoft Imagine Cup, students will compete to solve global challenges across four categories - Earth, Education, Health, and Lifestyle. The top two teams from India will get a guaranteed spot in the world finals and will be mentored by Microsoft experts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2020 12:33 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 11:56 IST
Microsoft, NSDC partner for Indian edition of virtual Imagine Cup 2021
Image Credit: ANI

Microsoft India on Thursday announced that it has partnered with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) for the Indian edition of the Microsoft Imagine Cup 2021 which will be held virtually for the first time.

Held annually since 2003, Imagine Cup is Microsoft's flagship technology and innovation challenge for students, designed to inspire students to create innovative solutions that tackle some of the world's biggest social, environmental, and health challenges.

In a new release, the tech giant said that NSDC, as a knowledge partner, will enable the nation-wide reach of the competition across states, districts, and skill development centers.

"The Imagine Cup serves as a platform for the youth of India to couple technology with innovative ideas and build something that matters to them, makes a difference in their communities and creates societal impact. Our partnership with NSDC is aimed at empowering young people across the country to collaborate, innovate and build for a sustainable future," said Dr. Rohini Srivathsa, National Technology Officer, Microsoft.

At the 2021 edition of Microsoft Imagine Cup, students will compete to solve global challenges across four categories - Earth, Education, Health, and Lifestyle. The top two teams from India will get a guaranteed spot in the world finals and will be mentored by Microsoft experts.

Furthermore, at the world finals, the top four teams will be awarded USD 10,000 each for the best solution in each category. The world champion of Imagine Cup 2021 will win USD 75,000 along with a mentorship opportunity with Microsoft's CEO Satya Nadella.

Registrations for the Microsoft Imagine Cup 2021 are now open and will close on December 31, 2020.

TRENDING

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date confirmed, plot to pick up where 134 ended

Boeing 737 MAX returns to skies with media on board

U.S. firms drawn into Trump admin's effort to identify firms with ties to Chinese military

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Flipkart partially spins off PhonePe in USD 700 mn fundraising round

E-commerce major Flipkart on Thursday announced a partial spin-off of PhonePe as the digital payment firm raises USD 700 million in funding - valuing it at USD 5.5 billion. In this financing round, PhonePe is raising USD 700 million about R...

Good progress being made on Brexit trade deal, British minister says

Good progress is being made by Britain and the European Union in Brexit trade negotiations but Prime Minister Boris Johnsons government will not sign up to a deal that is not in Britains interest, Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said o...

Criminal networks could try to sell fake COVID vaccines physically and on internet, warns Interpol

The Interpol has warned law enforcement agencies across the globe that organised criminal networks could try to advertise and sell fake COVID-19 vaccines physically and on the internet. In an Orange notice issued to all 194 member countries...

Flipkart announces spin-off of PhonePe, to remain majority shareholder

Flipkart on Thursday announced a partial spin-off of PhonePe in a move that will help the digital payments platform to access dedicated, long-term capital to fund its growth ambitions. PhonePe has crossed the 250 million registered user mil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020