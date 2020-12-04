Left Menu
Development News Edition

Qatar foreign minister flags movement on resolving Gulf row

Qatar's foreign minister said on Friday there has been movement on resolving a bitter diplomatic dispute among the Gulf countries but he could not predict whether a breakthrough was imminent or would fully resolve the matter. The United States and Kuwait have worked to end a row after Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt cut diplomatic, trade and travel ties with Qatar since mid-2017.

Reuters | Doha | Updated: 04-12-2020 16:24 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 15:38 IST
Qatar foreign minister flags movement on resolving Gulf row
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@MBA_AlThani_)

Qatar's foreign minister said on Friday there has been movement on resolving a bitter diplomatic dispute among the Gulf countries but he could not predict whether a breakthrough was imminent or would fully resolve the matter.

The United States and Kuwait have worked to end a row after Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt cut diplomatic, trade and travel ties with Qatar since mid-2017. Washington says it wants a united Gulf front against Iran. Qatar's Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani's comments to an Italian diplomatic conference come after White House senior adviser Jared Kushner held talks in Doha on Wednesday following a visit to Saudi Arabia.

"Right now there are some movements that we hope will put an end to this crisis," Sheikh Mohammed, told the "Mediterranean Dialogues" online conference, speaking by videolink. "We are hopeful that things will move in the right direction right now. We cannot predict whether it will be imminent or resolve the issue in one day."

The other four nations accuse Doha of supporting terrorism. Qatar, which hosts the region's largest U.S. military base, denies the charges and says the boycott aims to undermine its sovereignty. Two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters that an announcement could be made soon on an initial step towards resolving the dispute.

Qatar's priority was to restore free movement of its citizens to the boycotting nations, access to their airspace and reopen its only land border shared with Saudi Arabia, diplomats and sources have said. Asked if a resolution would be bilateral or include all the Gulf states, Sheikh Mohammed said it should be "holistic" and based on mutual respect.

"No country is in a position to impose any demands on another country, whether from Qatar or from the quartet ... Each country should decide its foreign policy," he added. The four countries had set out 13 demands for Qatar, from closing Al Jazeera television and shuttering a Turkish base to cutting links to the Muslim Brotherhood and downgrading ties with Iran, which shares a giant gas field with Qatar.

TRENDING

Allure Korea chooses Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin as ‘Couple of the Year’

Entertainment News Roundup: Discovery partners with Verizon to distribute new streaming service; South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service and more

Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

Google violated U.S. labor laws in clampdown on worker organizing, regulator says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India beat Australia by 11 runs in first T20 in Canberra to take 1-0 lead in three-match series.

India beat Australia by 11 runs in first T20 in Canberra to take 1-0 lead in three-match series....

ISL 7: Robbie Fowler plots East Bengal's revival against NorthEast

After successive defeats against ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC, SC East Bengal will look to register their first win as they take on NorthEast United FC in the Indian Super League ISL at the Tilak Maidan on Saturday. Coach Robbie Fowle...

World Bank announces US$1 million in COVID-19 aid for Timor-Leste

The World Bank has approved a US1 million emergency project for Timor-Leste to support the countrys fight against COVID-19. The grant will provide rapid support to better prevent and respond to the threat posed by the pandemic and strengthe...

Chennai, Dec 4 (PTI): Highlights from the southern region at 5.30 PM.

MDS1 TL-VIRUS-CASES Telangana adds 631 new coronavirus cases, 2 deaths take toll to 1,467 Hyderabad Telangana reported 631 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to over 2.72 lakh while two fatalities pushed the toll to 1,467, the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020