UK says prepared to leave EU without a trade deal

UK says prepared to leave EU without a trade dealReuters | London | Updated: 07-12-2020 21:22 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 21:19 IST
Britain is prepared to leave the European Union's orbit without a trade deal with talks at a critical moment, British minister Penny Mordaunt told parliament on Monday.
Mordaunt said there had been some progress in negotiations but familiar differences remained, with the so-called level playing field issue "the most difficult".
"While an agreement is preferable, we are prepared to leave on so-called Australian-style terms if we can't find compromises," she said.
