Left Menu
Development News Edition

Britain proposes tailored competition rules for Google and Facebook

Britain's competition watchdog said tailored rules should be used to regulate tech giants Google, Facebook and others on Tuesday, giving it new powers to harness the potential of digital markets and drive innovation.

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-12-2020 22:07 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 22:03 IST
Britain proposes tailored competition rules for Google and Facebook
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Britain's competition watchdog said tailored rules should be used to regulate tech giants Google, Facebook and others on Tuesday, giving it new powers to harness the potential of digital markets and drive innovation. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said a legally binding code of conduct backed up by penalties that could extend to fines of up to 10% of turnover, as well as enhanced merger rules, should be set up in legislation.

The code will be enforced by a new Digital Markets Unit announced last month. CMA Chief Executive Andrea Coscelli said consumers and businesses who relied on Google and Facebook should be treated fairly, with a level playing field for competitors.

"For that to happen, the UK needs new powers and a new approach," he said on Tuesday. "In short, we need a modern regulatory regime that can enable innovation to thrive, while taking swift action to prevent problems."

The CMA's proposals are based on principles rather than rules or outcomes, tailored to different technologies. "On balance this is the best way of doing it," Coscelli said in an interview.

"It's future proof, these are sectors and industries where things change quite quickly because of the changes in technology and we want to set up a regime that lasts well into the 2020s and beyond." The new unit will be set up in April, but legislation might not be place until 2022.

It will be part a wider regulatory framework that will include new rules for harmful online content and data protection, the CMA said. Governments around the world are looking at strengthening the regulation of tech firms that have become even more powerful during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coscelli said there was "quite a lot of parallel travel" with other jurisdictions, but he needed to convince the British government to act. The proposed rules focus on companies' dominance in individual sectors, such as Google and Facebook in digital advertising. The two companies accounted for around 80% of 14 billion pounds ($18.7 billion) spent in 2019, the CMA has said.

Coscelli said other potential targets included Apple's app store. The unit will comprise lawyers, data scientists and other experts, he said.

"What we are trying to do here is reduce the distance between the companies and the regulator," he said, adding that although the regulator would seek to work with companies on compliance, it needed the "teeth" to impose substantial penalties.

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nashik COVID-19 tally crosses 1.03 lakh mark, toll over 1,800

The COVID-19 caseload in Nashikreached 1,03,799 on Tuesday while the death toll reached1,835, an official saidSo far, 98,680 people have been discharged, he addedNashik city leads with 68,308 cases and 921 deaths, hesaid....

Rugby-RFU bans 13 Barbarians players following COVID-19 breaches

Thirteen Barbarians players whose breaches of COVID-19 protocols led to the cancellation of a non-cap match against England in October have been handed bans by the Rugby Football Union, the governing body said on Tuesday.The breaches arose ...

Bharat Biotech's intranasal COVID-19 vaccine to enter phase 1 trials next month

Hyderabad, Dec 8 PTI Bharat Biotech is expected to initiate Phase-1 trials of itsintranasal vaccine for COVID-19 next month, Krishna Ella, Chairman and Managing Directorof the city-base vaccine maker said on Tuesday. Speaking at a session o...

Chhattisgarh sees 1,467 COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths

Chhattisgarh on Tuesday reported 1,467 COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths, taking the total count to 2,49,699 and the toll to 3,025, a health official said. The number of recoveries reached 2,27,158 after 96 people were discharged from hospitals ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020