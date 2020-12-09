Left Menu
Development News Edition

Humpback whale in New York Harbor ready for closeup at Statue of Liberty

Kils, whose New York Media Boat transports news crews and magazine photographers, said he spotted the whale at about 10 a.m. near Ellis Island. He immediately tried to warn other vessels to give it wide berth in the hopes that it might swim safely through the Narrows tidal strait separating Staten Island and Brooklyn and out into the Atlantic Ocean.

Reuters | New York | Updated: 09-12-2020 03:47 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 03:26 IST
Humpback whale in New York Harbor ready for closeup at Statue of Liberty
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

A humpback whale ready for its close-up frolicked in front of the Statue of Liberty, One World Trade Center and other iconic sights off New York Harbor on Tuesday. "The whale just blew about 1,000 feet off my bow!" Bjoern Kils, 41, gasped as he snapped photographs of the creature he estimated to be about 40 feet (12 meters) long.

The U.S. Coast Guard confirmed reports of the sighting, but said it would get involved only if the whale became entangled or otherwise became endangered. "We're aware, but it's pretty normal that we get whales out there," Petty Officer Anthony Pappaly told Reuters.

In recent years, more than a dozen humpback whales have been detected in New York waters, according to state data, with some as close to shore as 550 yards (500 meters) from the beach in Rockaway, Queens. Kils, whose New York Media Boat transports news crews and magazine photographers, said he spotted the whale at about 10 a.m. near Ellis Island.

He immediately tried to warn other vessels to give it wide berth in the hopes that it might swim safely through the Narrows tidal strait separating Staten Island and Brooklyn and out into the Atlantic Ocean. Vessels motoring toward the whale included the Staten Island Ferry, a cargo ship and several tug boats. "It's a bit of a silver lining with COVID that there's not much boat traffic out here, and the whale has a very good chance of getting out into the ocean," Kils said as he spoke by phone from his boat.

For hours, the whale surfaced every minute or so for a breath, making its way past New York's shoreline with sights like the Empire State building in the background. "As we were passing the Statue of Liberty, it flung its tail out of the water - twice!" Kils said.

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Manchester United paid the price for sloppy start - Solskjaer

Manchester United have only themselves to blame for their Champions League exit following a 3-2 loss to RB Leipzig on Tuesday, launching their comeback far too late, coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said. United only needed a point from their fin...

Helicopter crashes in French Alps, five killed

Five people were killed in a helicopter crash in the French Alps on Tuesday and a sixth was injured and fighting for his life, French President Emmanuel Macron said.The helicopter was carrying an air rescue crew on a training mission when i...

Biden to nominate ex-Iowa Gov. Vilsack for USDA secretary -Axios

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden plans to nominate former Iowa Governor Tom Vilsack for agriculture secretary, Axios reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.The Biden transition office did not immediately respond to a requ...

Soccer-Ronaldo double helps Juve to 3-0 win over Barca

Cristiano Ronaldo netted two penalties as Juventus out-classed Barcelona 3-0 at the Camp Nou to claim top spot in Champions League Group G on Tuesday.It was Ronaldos first meeting with Barca since leaving bitter rivals Real Madrid in 2018 a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020