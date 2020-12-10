U.S. FTC, states file antitrust lawsuit against Facebook

U.S. FTC, states file antitrust lawsuit against FacebookReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-12-2020 01:48 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 01:21 IST
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission and a big coalition of states sued Facebook Inc on Wednesday, saying that it broke antitrust law.
The FTC said in a statement that it would seek an injunction that "could, among other things: require divestitures of assets, including Instagram and WhatsApp."
