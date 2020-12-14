Gmail, other Google services face outage

Gmail and a host of other Google services faced disruptions on Monday evening and the tech major is in the process of fully restoring the services. The company, which faced a similar outage in August this year, is yet to specify a reason for the outage.

In an update on the Google Workspace Status Dashboard at 1817 hours, Google said Gmail service has already been restored for some users, and ''we expect a resolution for all users in the near future. Please note this time frame is an estimate and may change''. At around 1725 hours, Google had said it was ''aware of a problem with Gmail affecting a majority of users'' and that the affected users are unable to access Gmail.

As per the dashboard, other Google services like Google Calendar, Google Drive, Google Docs and Google Meet have also been affected. Downdetector, which detects outages and interruptions on networks, also showed that services like YouTube (Google's video platform) and Gmail were facing disruption. Netizens turned to Twitter to express their emotions ranging from frustration to being amused, and '#Google' became a trending topic with over 1.29 million tweets.