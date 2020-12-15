Left Menu
Zoox shares first look at its fully autonomous electric vehicle

Founded in 2014, Zoox aims to build an autonomous robotaxi fleet and ride-hailing service for making personal transportation safer, cleaner, and more enjoyable for all. The company is currently testing in Las Vegas, San Francisco, and other Bay Area locations.

15-12-2020
Image Credit: Zoox

Amazon's independent subsidiary Zoox has revealed the first look of its fully functional, electric and autonomous vehicle designed to operate in dense and complicated urban environments.

The Zoox robotaxi has bi-directional driving capabilities with an operating speed of 75 miles per hour and has more than 100 new safety innovations including an innovative airbag system for bi-directional vehicles that inflates between riders to keep everyone separate and protected.

Commenting on this development, Aicha Evans, Zoox Chief Executive Officer, said, "Revealing our functioning and driving vehicle is an exciting milestone in our company's history and marks an important step on our journey towards deploying an autonomous ride-hailing service."

"We are transforming the rider experience to provide superior mobility-as-a-service for cities. And as we see the alarming statistics around carbon emissions and traffic accidents, it's more important than ever that we build a sustainable, safe solution that allows riders to get from point A to point B," he further added.

