Nokia secures nationwide 5G RAN deal from Proximus Luxembourg

Finnish telecom giant Nokia said Tuesday it has signed a multi-year deal with Proximus Luxembourg to supply nationwide 5G coverage and drive innovation underpinned by the next-generation networks.

The seven-year deal will see Nokia supplying its AirScale Single RAN (S-RAN) portfolio for both indoor and outdoor coverage including 5G Radio Access Network (RAN), AirScale base stations and Nokia AirScale radio access products. Further, Nokia Software's NetAct network management solution will securely manage the operator's networks.

"We are delighted and proud to extend our long-standing partnership with Proximus Luxembourg which demonstrates its continued confidence in Nokia and our technology. Nokia was also recently selected by Proximus Belgium for 5G and this deal continues Nokia's strategic partnership with the Proximus Group. We look forward to supporting its 5G journey," Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks at Nokia.

Proximus Luxembourg has spectrum in the 700Mhz band for ultra-reliable, low-latency communication and the 3.5Ghz band for dense urban coverage and these solutions will enable the operator to deliver connectivity and capacity benefits to consumers at ultra-low latencies while reducing complexity and increasing cost efficiencies.

The deployment is expected to commence next year and the partnership will leverage the keen focus on innovation to accelerate the digitalization of Luxembourg through the development of connectivity, resilient infrastructures and 5G in demand by both consumers and business segments such as financial or manufacturing, Nokia said.