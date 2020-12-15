Left Menu
Development News Edition

French and Russian trolls wrestle for influence in Africa, Facebook says

Rival French and Russian disinformation campaigns have sought to deceive and influence Internet users in the Central African Republic ahead of an election later this month, Facebook said on Tuesday. Facebook said it was the first time it had seen foreign influence operations directly engage on its platforms, with fake accounts denouncing each other as "fake news".

Reuters | Updated: 15-12-2020 21:30 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 21:30 IST
French and Russian trolls wrestle for influence in Africa, Facebook says

Rival French and Russian disinformation campaigns have sought to deceive and influence Internet users in the Central African Republic ahead of an election later this month, Facebook said on Tuesday.

Facebook said it was the first time it had seen foreign influence operations directly engage on its platforms, with fake accounts denouncing each other as "fake news". The company said it had suspended three networks totalling almost 500 accounts and pages for so-called "coordinated inauthentic behaviour". One network was linked to "individuals associated with French military," it said, while the other two had connections to "individuals associated with past activity by the Russian Internet Research Agency" as well as Russian businessman Evgeny Prigozhin.

The French defence ministry and military command did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Representatives for Prigozhin, who U.S. prosecutors say directed the Internet Research Agency to meddle in the 2016 U.S. election, did not immediately respond to requests for comment. He denies the U.S. allegations. "You can't fight fire with fire. We have these two efforts from different sides of these issues using the same tactics and techniques, and they end up looking sort of the same," said Nathaniel Gleicher, Facebook's head of cybersecurity policy.

France and Russia are both keen to assert influence in Africa. Paris has ties with many French-speaking African countries, which it sees as vital to preventing the spread of violent Islamisation, and Moscow is jockeying for position in a lucrative market. Facebook said the two campaigns largely focused on the Central African Republic (CAR), which votes on Dec. 27, but also targeted users in 13 other African countries including Algeria, Cameroon, Libya and Sudan.

Ben Nimmo, head of investigations at social media analytics firm Graphika, said both campaigns used fake accounts to pose as local people, sometimes sharing doctored photos. The French effort started in mid-2019 and pushed pro-French messages before targeting "Russian fake news" following Facebook's suspension of a Russian-linked disinformation campaign in Africa in October last year.

The subsequent Russian operation attempted to promote Russian business and diplomatic interests, as well as the candidacy of President Faustin-Archange Touadera in the election, he said. Later, the Russian accounts tried to out the French accounts that were trying to out them. But neither side built a significant audience in CAR, he added. "They looked like two troll teams arm wrestling, with nobody else really paying attention."

(Additional reporting by Tangi Salaun in PARIS; Editing by Giles Elgood)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to shows many turns & twists, release possible in January

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Brexit, vaccine optimism buoy European shares; FTSE 100 lags on new pandemic curbs

European shares rose on Tuesday, after the European Union moved up the date to approve a COVID-19 vaccine, while Londons blue-chips lost as stricter COVID-19 restrictions tied in with a higher pound on Brexit trade deal hopes.Londons FTSE 1...

COVID-19: Rajasthan reports 13 more deaths, 1,045 new cases

Rajasthan recorded 13 more fatalities due to coronavirus on Tuesday taking the COVID-19 death toll to 2,568, according to a health department bulletin. The state also reported 1,045 new cases as the infection tally in the state climbed to 2...

Myanmar reports 1,155 new COVID-19 cases, 27 deaths

Yangon Myanmar, December 15 ANIXinhua Myanmar reported 1,155 more COVID-19 cases on Tuesday taking the total count of cases in the country to 110,667, according to a release from the Ministry of Health and Sports. The release said 27 more C...

"BJP is real tukde-tukde gang, destroying national unity", says Sukhbir Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday lashed out at his former ally Bharatiya Janata Party BJP over the farmers protest against the three agricultural sector laws. He also accused the ruling central government of bein...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020