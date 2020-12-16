Left Menu
U.S. tariffs over currency issue would harm ties with Vietnam -U.S. Chamber

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-12-2020 01:24 IST
U.S. tariffs over currency issue would harm ties with Vietnam -U.S. Chamber
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday urged the U.S. government not to impose tariffs on Vietnam over the alleged undervaluation of its currency, saying Vietnam did not meet the U.S. Treasury's three-part test for unfair currency practices.

In a blog post and an interview, U.S. Chamber officials said any move by the United States to slap tariffs on Vietnam ahead of a late December hearing would ignore established procedures.

"It would send a bad message to Vietnam and it would have a real and consequential impact on the bilateral relationship," John Goyer, the chamber's executive director for Southeast Asia, said in an interview. "Rash tariff action will be damaging to the overall relationship."

