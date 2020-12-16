Left Menu
Development News Edition

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

Under the multi-year deal, Twitter and AWS will create an architecture that extends Twitter's on-premises infrastructure to enable them to seamlessly run and scale the real-time service globally, increase its reliability using AWS's fault-tolerant infrastructure, and rapidly move new features into production around the world.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 16-12-2020 08:52 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 08:52 IST
Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service
Image Credit: Flickr

Twitter has signed a multi-year deal with Amazon's cloud arm Amazon Web Services (AWS) to leverage the public cloud to reliably deliver the real-time service with the lowest latency while improving the experience of its users with new features, Amazon said on Tuesday.

Build on the companies' more than decade-long collaboration, the multi-year agreement will see Twitter leveraging AWS's proven infrastructure and portfolio of industry-leading services to support the delivery of millions of daily Tweets.

"We are excited to work with AWS to expand the infrastructure Twitter uses to serve the public conversation as we grow globally. The collaboration with AWS will improve performance for people who use Twitter by enabling us to serve Tweets from data centers closer to our customers at the same time as we leverage the Arm-based architecture of AWS Graviton2 instances," said Parag Agrawal, Chief Technology Officer, Twitter.

Under the multi-year deal, Twitter and AWS will create an architecture that extends Twitter's on-premises infrastructure to enable them to seamlessly run and scale the real-time service globally, increase its reliability using AWS's fault-tolerant infrastructure, and rapidly move new features into production around the world.

Furthermore, the social media giant will continue to leverage AWS services such as Amazon CloudFront, AWS's fast content delivery network service and Amazon DynamoDB, AWS's key-value database that delivers single-digit millisecond performance at any scale.

Commenting on the partnership, Matt Garman, Vice President, Sales and Marketing at AWS, said, "Twitter's decision to rely on AWS infrastructure and services for its real-time workloads will help them instantly scale their global footprint up and down without ever compromising the experience for people who use Twitter."

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

Google adds new drill-down view in Meet Quality Tool

New updates rolling out to Google Meet on Nest Hub Max

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

South Korea reports highest daily caseload of 1,078 COVID-19 infections, 45,442 in total

Seoul South Korea, December 16 ANIXinhua South Korea reported 1,078 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Tuesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 45,442. It marked the highest daily caseload, surpassing t...

Business adversely affected due to farmers' protest claim traders at Delhi's Azadpur market

Traders from Azadpur Mandi, one of the largest wholesale markets for fruits and vegetables in the country, say that due to the ongoing farmers agitation against the three farm laws, their business has been adversely affected. It is certainl...

AIFF collaborates with FC Barcelona, FFA to hold online refresher course for instructors

All India Football Federation AIFF organised a three-day online refresher course for AIFF E-certificate instructors from Friday to Sunday. Danny Abboud from Football Federation Australia FFA and Jordi Fernandez from FC Barcelona attended th...

Interim report by Royal Commission into Abuse in Care welcomed

An interim report by the Royal Commission into Abuse in Care, released today, is a deeply moving record of the States past failings in looking after citizens in its care, Minister for the Public Service Chris Hipkins says.I welcome this int...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020