Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

Twitter has signed a multi-year deal with Amazon's cloud arm Amazon Web Services (AWS) to leverage the public cloud to reliably deliver the real-time service with the lowest latency while improving the experience of its users with new features, Amazon said on Tuesday.

Build on the companies' more than decade-long collaboration, the multi-year agreement will see Twitter leveraging AWS's proven infrastructure and portfolio of industry-leading services to support the delivery of millions of daily Tweets.

"We are excited to work with AWS to expand the infrastructure Twitter uses to serve the public conversation as we grow globally. The collaboration with AWS will improve performance for people who use Twitter by enabling us to serve Tweets from data centers closer to our customers at the same time as we leverage the Arm-based architecture of AWS Graviton2 instances," said Parag Agrawal, Chief Technology Officer, Twitter.

Under the multi-year deal, Twitter and AWS will create an architecture that extends Twitter's on-premises infrastructure to enable them to seamlessly run and scale the real-time service globally, increase its reliability using AWS's fault-tolerant infrastructure, and rapidly move new features into production around the world.

Furthermore, the social media giant will continue to leverage AWS services such as Amazon CloudFront, AWS's fast content delivery network service and Amazon DynamoDB, AWS's key-value database that delivers single-digit millisecond performance at any scale.

Commenting on the partnership, Matt Garman, Vice President, Sales and Marketing at AWS, said, "Twitter's decision to rely on AWS infrastructure and services for its real-time workloads will help them instantly scale their global footprint up and down without ever compromising the experience for people who use Twitter."