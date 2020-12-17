Google adds new OU controls to security investigation tool

Google adds new OU controls to security investigation toolDevdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 17-12-2020 07:31 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 07:21 IST
Google is enhancing the security investigation tool, a resource in the Google Workspace security center, by adding more data sources and new OU controls to it.
With these enhancements, you can now use Google Chat, Google Meet, Google Groups, Google Voice and Google Calendar logs as data sources in the security investigation tool. Secondly, the organizational unit (OU) filters have been added so that queries can be limited to specific OUs.
Image Credit: Google
Google says the latest enhancements will be available by default for admins and will help them understand important activity in their domain and take action from within the investigation tool.
These enhancements are available to Google Workspace Enterprise Plus and G Suite Enterprise for Education customers and not to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials and Enterprise Standard as well as G Suite Basic, Business, Education and Nonprofits customers.
The security investigation tool helps super administrators identify, triage and take action on security and privacy issues in your domain. For instance, it can be used to access data about devices, Gmail messages including email content, Gmail log data to find and erase malicious emails or view search results that list suspended users, among others.
