RIL Honored for Leachate Management Innovation

Hyderabad, December 12, 2025: Ramky Infrastructure Limited (RIL) has been recognized with the 'Excellence in Wastewater Management' award at The Economic Times Infra Leadership Awards 2025 for its pioneering work at the Legacy Leachate Treatment Facility, Jawahar Nagar, Hyderabad.

The award highlights the facility's capacity of 2 Million Litres Per Day, making it the largest of its kind in India and a benchmark for environmental management. Utilizing advanced Low Temperature Evaporator technology and Mechanical Vapor Recompression, the plant tackles leachate treatment and disposal efficiently, emphasizing Ramky's commitment to sustainable infrastructure.

CEO Mr. Sunil Nair stated the award reinforces Ramky's dedication to leveraging innovative technology for environmental stewardship and quality infrastructure development. The project reflects the hard work of their skilled team and stakeholders, pushing boundaries in waste management solutions while preserving environmental integrity.