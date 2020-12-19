Left Menu
Development News Edition

Realme Watch S Pro price, full specs leaked as official launch nears

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2020 11:56 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 11:56 IST
Realme Watch S Pro price, full specs leaked as official launch nears
Image Credit: Realme

Realme is gearing up to launch two new smartwatches in India- realme watch S and realme watch S Pro- at an online event on December 23.

Ahead of the official unveiling, the pricing details of both the watches have surfaced online. According to tipster Debayan Roy, the retail box price of the realme watch S Pro is Rs 12,999 and the company is expected to sell it around Rs 10,999 / Rs 9,999.

On the other hand, the maximum retail price of the realme watch S mentioned on the box is Rs 7,999 and it's actual price is expected to be Rs 5,999 / Rs 6,999.

Specifications: Realme watch S Pro

As confirmed by the company, the Pro model will feature a circular dial with two buttons on the watch frame. The watch will come with a 1.39-inch AMOLED touch display with 454 x 454 pixels resolution and 450nits brightness.

Other confirmed features include stainless steel case, 5ATM water-resistance, 14-day battery life, GPS, 15 sports modes, blood oxygen and heart rate monitoring.

In a separate leak - courtesy of tipster Mukul Sharma- other specifications and features of the realme watch S Pro have been revealed. These include- powerful dual processor, 100+ watch faces, 420mAh battery with magnetic charging base, power saving mode, OTA upgrade, weather forecast, do not disturb and lift wrist to wake screen,among others.

TRENDING

Haikyuu!! Season 5 can possibly be out in summer 2021, what more we know

One Piece Chapter 999 spoilers: Title revealed, flashback about Ace, release set on Dec 20

Unilever to resume advertising on Facebook, Twitter in U.S.

Ericsson, Swisscom pave way for 5G SA commercialization in Europe

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Seems third wave of COVID-19 in Delhi brought under control: Arvind Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Saturday said the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic in Delhi seems to be under control now, as the city reported 1,133 fresh cases at a positivity rate of less than 1.5 per cent. There was a time in Novem...

India, UK hold bilateral discussions on UNSC agenda

India and the United Kingdom on Friday held bilateral consultations virtually regarding United Nations Security Council UNSC issues, wherein both sides held discussions on a wide range of issues on the UNSC agenda. The Indian delegation bri...

'Summer of 36': India record lowest score, Australia win in two and half days

The Indian cricket team under Virat Kohli faced its worst hour of embarrassment while collapsing to its lowest Test score of 36 as a rampaging Australia cruised to an emphatic eight-wicket victory inside two and half days in the opening Day...

China’s space probe brought 1,731 grams of samples from the moon

Chinas Change-5 probe, which successfully returned to earth this week, has retrieved about 1,731 grams of samples from the moon, the countrys space agency said on Saturday. The samples were transferred to the Chinese research teams on Satur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020