Realme Watch S Pro price, full specs leaked as official launch nears

Realme is gearing up to launch two new smartwatches in India- realme watch S and realme watch S Pro- at an online event on December 23.

Ahead of the official unveiling, the pricing details of both the watches have surfaced online. According to tipster Debayan Roy, the retail box price of the realme watch S Pro is Rs 12,999 and the company is expected to sell it around Rs 10,999 / Rs 9,999.

On the other hand, the maximum retail price of the realme watch S mentioned on the box is Rs 7,999 and it's actual price is expected to be Rs 5,999 / Rs 6,999.

🚨📣Exclusive -The Price of #realmeWatchSseries Realme Watch S ProThe 🔴Retail Box Price is - Rs 12,999Expect the selling price - Rs 10,999 /9,999.ANDRealme Watch SThe 🔴Retail Box Price of is - Rs 7,999Expected selling price - Rs 5,999 /6,999🔃 Please ReTweet 🙏 pic.twitter.com/GT40oqHRoQ — Gadgetsdata(Debayan Roy) (@Gadgetsdata) December 18, 2020

Specifications: Realme watch S Pro

As confirmed by the company, the Pro model will feature a circular dial with two buttons on the watch frame. The watch will come with a 1.39-inch AMOLED touch display with 454 x 454 pixels resolution and 450nits brightness.

Other confirmed features include stainless steel case, 5ATM water-resistance, 14-day battery life, GPS, 15 sports modes, blood oxygen and heart rate monitoring.

In a separate leak - courtesy of tipster Mukul Sharma- other specifications and features of the realme watch S Pro have been revealed. These include- powerful dual processor, 100+ watch faces, 420mAh battery with magnetic charging base, power saving mode, OTA upgrade, weather forecast, do not disturb and lift wrist to wake screen,among others.