Huawei Nova 8 / Nova 8 Pro fully leaked ahead of December 23 launch

Huawei will be unveiling the Nova 8 series on December 23 in mainland China. Ahead of the official launch, the series has been leaked several times in the past, revealing the key specifications and images.

As the official launch nears, a new leak, courtesy of tipster Ankit (@TechnoAnkit1), has revealed the full details of the Huawei Nova 8 and Nova 8 Pro.

The Nova 8 will come with a 6.57-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 90hz refresh rate and a central punch-hole for the selfie camera.

Live images of Huawei Nova 8/ Credit: Twitter (@TechnoAnkit1)

Under the hood, the Huawei Nova 8 will have HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G octa-core processor paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. It will run on Emui 11.0 based on Android 10 and will be fuelled by a 3800mAh battery with support for 66W fast charging.

Image Credit: Twitter (@TechnoAnkit1)

As for the cameras, the quad-camera setup at the back includes a 64MP main shooter with f/1.9 aperture, assisted by an 8MP and a pair of 2MP lenses. For selfies, there is a 32MP snapper housed in the punch-hole.

The Huawei Nova 8 features an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Huawei Nova 8 Pro

The Huawei Nova 8 Pro boasts a 6.72-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and will be powered by Kirin 985 5G chipset. The processor will be paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

In terms of optics, the Nova 8 Pro has 32MP+16MP dual selfie cameras and at the back, there is a quad-camera array that houses a 64MP primary shooter which is assisted by 8MP+2MP+2MP lenses.

Image Credit: Twitter (@TechnoAnkit1)

The device is backed by a 4000mAh battery and supports 66W fast-charging and boots EMUI 11.0 based on Android 10. It also features an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The Huawei Nova 8 series will be offered in two storage variants- 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB- and four color options.