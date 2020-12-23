Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt starts contest for strengthening digital network platform for COVID-19 vaccine distribution

I invite innovators and start-ups for a grand challenge to strengthen CoWIN platform for roll out of COVID-19 vaccination program across India, IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said in the statement.The top 5 applicants will be provided CoWIN APIs Application Programming Interface to prove the efficacy of their solutions for possible integration with the platform.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2020 18:55 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 18:55 IST
Govt starts contest for strengthening digital network platform for COVID-19 vaccine distribution

The government on Wednesday launched a technology contest to invite solutions from IT companies and start-ups to strengthen digital platform CoWIN, which will be used for rolling out and scaling up COVID vaccine distribution across the country. The government is enhancing use of the Electronic Vaccine Intelligence Network (eVIN) system, which provides real-time information on vaccine stocks and storage temperatures across all cold chain points in the country to address the needs for distribution and tracking of COVID-19 vaccine.

The contest will be jointly run by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Ministry of Electronics and IT, a statement said. The Health Ministry is looking for technical solutions that can address issues of portability, transportation, queue management, reporting and monitoring mechanism for any adverse event following immunization.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that mobile technology will be used for mass inoculation against the pandemic. ''India's innovators have played a crucial role in our fight against COVID-19. I invite innovators and start-ups for a grand challenge to strengthen CoWIN platform for roll out of COVID-19 vaccination program across India,'' IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said in the statement.

The top 5 applicants will be provided CoWIN APIs (Application Programming Interface) to prove the efficacy of their solutions for possible integration with the platform. Each shortlisted applicant at this stage stands a chance to win Rs 2 lakh covering their logistical requirements.

The top 2 contestants from the challenge will be rewarded with Rs 40 lakh and Rs 20 lakh, respectively, post successful migrations of the developed solutions on the cloud on which CoWIN is hosted, apart from their integration with CoWIN, according to the statement..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US grants USD 169M in military aid to Baltic nations for 2021

The United States has allocated USD 169 million in military aid to the Baltic countries of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania for 2021, the Estonian Defense Ministry said Wednesday. The aid earmarked through a new joint US-Baltic security progra...

Stranded truckers fume as they wait to leave UK after COVID blockade

Furious truck drivers stranded at the English port of Dover scuffled with police as Britain sought to get cross-Channel traffic moving after a partial blockade by France to contain a highly infectious coronavirus variant. Paris and London a...

J-K reports 250 new COVID cases, three deaths

Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday recorded 250 fresh COVID-19 cases, while three fatalities took place in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 1,19,053 and the death toll to 1,853, officials said. Out of the fresh cases, 115 were from Kashmi...

Novelist Yu Miri: Olympics not helping Fukushima rebuilding

Yu Miri, who won this years National Book Award for translated literature, says Tokyos Ueno Park, where a homeless man kills himself in her award-winning story, looks very clean ahead of next summers Olympics. Still, she says, that doesnt h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020