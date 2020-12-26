Left Menu
Development News Edition

(Update: Officially confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 11 series likely to ship without in-box charger

Popular tipster 'Digital Chat Station' posted a picture of the packaging box of the upcoming Xiaomi Mi 11 which looks as thin as the iPhone 12, further suggesting that the company will ditch an in-box charger for the series.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2020 09:15 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 08:43 IST
(Update: Officially confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 11 series likely to ship without in-box charger

Following in the footsteps of Apple's iPhone 12 series, Xiaomi will likely release the Mi 11 series models without a charger in the box.

In a Weibo post, Xiaomi said that it will be announcing a major decision regarding the upcoming Mi 11 series. The post includes a picture of a basket full of black and white adapters, hinting that it will remove an in-box adapter from the 2021 flagship.

On December 25, popular tipster 'Digital Chat Station' shared a picture of the alleged Xiaomi Mi 11 packaging box which looks as thin as the iPhone 12 box, further suggesting that the company will ditch an in-box charger for the series.

Xiaomi will launch the Mi 11 series - comprising Mi 11 and Mi 11 Pro - in China on December 28, making it the world's first smartphone to be powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G SoC.

Update: Xiaomi has officially confirmed that the Mi 11 will come without an in-box charger to reduce environmental impact.

As for the specifications, Xiaomi has confirmed that the upcoming series will feature a quad-curved display and Corning Gorilla Glass 7, likely making it the most expensive screen in the industry.

Image Credit: Twitter (@BenGeskin)

According to the latest leaks, the Mi 11 will come with a 6.67-inch QHD+ curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The octa-core processor will be coupled with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

In terms of optics, the Mi 11's triple camera setup at the back will incorporate a 108MP main shooter, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP macro sensor. The phone is said to be backed by a 4,800mAh battery.

TRENDING

Antibodies target different part of coronavirus in severe COVID-19 cases: Study

Reuters Odd News Summary

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine distribution started in Canada by FedEX, Innomar Strategies

Air Canada Boeing 737-8 MAX suffers engine issue

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NFL-Saints' Kamara scores six rushing TDs, equals single game record

New Orleans running back Alvin Kamara tied the National Football League NFL record for rushing touchdowns in a single game when he crossed the line six times in the Saints 52-33 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Friday.Kamara equalled t...

Maha: Coronavirus claimed 312 cops, infected 28,500 in 2020 By Dnyanesh Chavan

Mumbai, Dec 26 PTIA poignant video which went viral in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic summed up the year for the police force in Mumbai and Maharashtra. It showed a child pleading with his policeman father, who is leaving house for ...

Will bury you 10 feet in the ground: Shivraj Singh Chouhan warns mafia

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday warned mafia and asked them to leave the state else he will bury them in 10 feet deep in the ground. I am in a dangerous mood nowadays. I will not spare those who are involved in...

MNS workers allegedly vandalise Amazon warehouse in Pune

An FIR First Information Report has been registered on Friday allegedly against 8 to 10 Maharashtra Navnirman Sena MNS workers for vandalising Amazons Godown in Pune, police said. MNS workers allegedly vandalised godown of Amazon based ware...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020