(Update: Officially confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 11 series likely to ship without in-box charger

Following in the footsteps of Apple's iPhone 12 series, Xiaomi will likely release the Mi 11 series models without a charger in the box.

In a Weibo post, Xiaomi said that it will be announcing a major decision regarding the upcoming Mi 11 series. The post includes a picture of a basket full of black and white adapters, hinting that it will remove an in-box adapter from the 2021 flagship.

😂😂😂Xiaomi Mi 11 Series Will Come Without Charger in Box After Trolling Apple. 😅 pic.twitter.com/86knO3ZPph — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) December 26, 2020

On December 25, popular tipster 'Digital Chat Station' shared a picture of the alleged Xiaomi Mi 11 packaging box which looks as thin as the iPhone 12 box, further suggesting that the company will ditch an in-box charger for the series.

Xiaomi will launch the Mi 11 series - comprising Mi 11 and Mi 11 Pro - in China on December 28, making it the world's first smartphone to be powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G SoC.

Update: Xiaomi has officially confirmed that the Mi 11 will come without an in-box charger to reduce environmental impact.

As for the specifications, Xiaomi has confirmed that the upcoming series will feature a quad-curved display and Corning Gorilla Glass 7, likely making it the most expensive screen in the industry.

Image Credit: Twitter (@BenGeskin)

According to the latest leaks, the Mi 11 will come with a 6.67-inch QHD+ curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The octa-core processor will be coupled with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

In terms of optics, the Mi 11's triple camera setup at the back will incorporate a 108MP main shooter, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP macro sensor. The phone is said to be backed by a 4,800mAh battery.