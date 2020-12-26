Left Menu
AI-based Tech Firm CronJ Completes Security Project for Saudi Arabia Coast Guard

It was one of the unique intrusion use case where the environment was changing with respect to time. CronJ is working for a number of leading enterprises across various verticals by offering various services and products, including, IT solutions, ML services, and IP products built around Digital, IoT, data science, Cyber security, Analytics, and Data Services, amongst others, to improve startups reimagining their industries for the digital era.

PTI | Bangalore | Updated: 26-12-2020 12:08 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 11:56 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Bangalore, Karnataka, India(NewsVoir) A next-generation global leading technology firm 'CronJ' which offers products related to security, surveillance, and safety using the latest digitization and machine vision technologies recently completed an AI-based digitization project for Saudi Arabia Coast Guard. Sharing about the project, CEO, CronJ, Mr. Monu Kumar said, "Coast guard was looking for advanced automatic cognitive decision-making solutions for any kind of threat or intrusion in the sea 24x7 through multiple media like email, WhatsApp message and hooter/buzzer. Meanwhile, CronJ's AI solution was able to fulfill their expectations, which further led to the award of the new projects.'' ''We invested in UAE to cater AI initiative of Government in the GCC region, especially UAE strategy for Artificial Intelligence, a major initiative in the UAE Centennial 2071 objectives and Saudi Arabia's Artificial Intelligence (AI) strategy, which is expected to contribute an estimated 500 billion riyals (US$133 billion) to gross domestic product (GDP) by 2030,'' Mr. Monu said.

The CEO further stated, "The real challenge while working on the project was to understand the ocean waves' behavior with respect to the full moon, day-night and season. The team has done a Meteorological study of ocean historic data for the last 20 years. Then we have done the ocean behavioral modeling mapped with our machine learning model. It was one of the unique intrusion use cases where the environment was changing with respect to time." CronJ is working for a number of leading enterprises across various verticals by offering various services and products, including, IT solutions, ML services, and IP products built around Digital, IoT, data science, Cybersecurity, Analytics, and Data Services, amongst others, to improve startups reimagining their industries for the digital era. It is pertinent to mention that in a very limited span of time, CronJ gained the trust of government bodies and fortune 500 companies, including Nokia Networks, Linde, Unilever, Verizon etc. Image: King Fahd Bridge CronJ PWR PWR

