Realme UI 2.0 Early Access application open for Realme X2 Pro / Realme 7

Realme has opened the application channel for the realme UI 2.0 Early Access program for Realme X2 Pro and Realme 7 users, allowing a few of them to experience the new features of the company's latest custom skin based on Android 11 ahead of the official release.

To apply for the realme UI Early Access for Realme X2 Pro and Realme 7, users need to fill the application form and soon after submitting the information in the application channel, they will receive the update.

Here are the application form links:

Realme 7 - Google Form

Realme X2 Pro - Google Form

Users can also apply via the Software Update Application channel by heading over to the phone's > Settings > Software Update > Tap on the Settings icon at the top right corner > Trial Version > Submit your details > Apply Now.

Before applying for realme UI 2.0 Early Access, Realme X2 Pro users need to update their device to UI version RMX1931EX_11.C.34 and Realme 7 users to UI version RMX2151PU_11.A.71. Additionally, the phone's battery level should be more than 60 percent and users need to ensure that the available phone storage is more than 5GB.

Realme UI 2.0 promises to deliver a 32% increase in System Speed and a 23.63% increase in app launching speed. In addition to the Android 11 features, the Realme UI 2.0 brings a plethora of new creativity, sociability and productivity features including customizable Always On Display (AOD), enhanced Dark Mode, improved connectivity, digital health system, and Security Shield, to name a few.