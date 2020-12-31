Left Menu
Development News Edition

Verizon announces new software update for LG WING 5G in the US

LG WING users can now send an app on the second screen to the main screen or fetch an app from the main screen to the second screen. To swap apps, users can either select the Fetch / Send button from the quick settings on the second screen or use a three-finger gesture on the screen that shows the app. The update also adds the ability to automatically scan QR codes in the Camera app.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-12-2020 08:17 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 08:17 IST
Verizon announces new software update for LG WING 5G in the US

US carrier Verizon on Wednesday announced a new software update for the LG WING 5G users. The latest update is arriving with version number 'F100VM10d' and the changelog includes the November 2020 Android security patch, a couple of improvements and general bug fixes.

With the new update, App/widget/folder names are now displayed on the second Home Screen. This will help users easily distinguish apps with similar icons, contact widgets, and shortcuts.

Image Credit: Verizon

LG WING users can now send an app on the second screen to the main screen or fetch an app from the main screen to the second screen. To swap apps, users can either select the Fetch / Send button from the quick settings on the second screen or use a three-finger gesture on the screen that shows the app. The update also adds the ability to automatically scan QR codes in the Camera app.

Image Credit: Verizon

Further, the 5G icon's color has been updated from gray to white. The update has added new default wallpaper and a quick preview bubble guide in the camera mode that lets users get a preview of the photos they have taken. Lastly, the latest software update for the LG WING has added media controls on the second screen for apps including Netflix.

To manually start the OTA download, head over to the phone's Settings > About Phone > Software Updates > Check for Update > Download Now. When the download is complete, tap 'Install Now'.

Speaking of the phone's specifications, the LG Wing's main screen is a 6.8-inch FHD+ OLED FullVision display (20.5:9 aspect ratio) that can rotate 90 degrees in the clockwise direction to reveal a 3.9 inch hidden secondary screen (1.15:1).

The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G Mobile Platform coupled with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. Other details include a 64MP triple camera setup, a 32-megapixel pop-up selfie camera, 4,000mAh battery and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

Over 12.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 2.5 mln administered: U.S. CDC

UK to roll out Astra/Oxford COVID vaccine after world-first approval

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China gives conditional approval for Sinopharm's COVID-19 vaccine

China has given conditional approval for general public use for a COVID-19 vaccine developed by state-owned drug maker Sinopharm, an official with Chinas National Medical Products Administration told a media briefing on Thursday.The approva...

Soccer-Liverpool's Matip out for up to three weeks with adductor strain

Liverpool defender Joel Matip will be out of action for up to three weeks after suffering an adductor strain in Sundays 1-1 Premier League draw with West Bromwich Albion, manager Juergen Klopp said. The 29-year-olds injury comes at a time w...

Verizon announces new software update for LG WING 5G in the US

US carrier Verizon on Wednesday announced a new software update for the LG WING 5G users. The latest update is arriving with version number F100VM10d and the changelog includes the November 2020 Android security patch, a couple of improveme...

PM Ardern congratulates Kiwis recognised in New Year 2021 Honours List

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has added her warm congratulations to the New Zealanders recognised for their contributions to their communities and the country in the New Year 2021 Honours List.The past year has been one that few of us could...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020