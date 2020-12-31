Verizon announces new software update for LG WING 5G in the US

US carrier Verizon on Wednesday announced a new software update for the LG WING 5G users. The latest update is arriving with version number 'F100VM10d' and the changelog includes the November 2020 Android security patch, a couple of improvements and general bug fixes.

With the new update, App/widget/folder names are now displayed on the second Home Screen. This will help users easily distinguish apps with similar icons, contact widgets, and shortcuts.

Image Credit: Verizon

LG WING users can now send an app on the second screen to the main screen or fetch an app from the main screen to the second screen. To swap apps, users can either select the Fetch / Send button from the quick settings on the second screen or use a three-finger gesture on the screen that shows the app. The update also adds the ability to automatically scan QR codes in the Camera app.

Image Credit: Verizon

Further, the 5G icon's color has been updated from gray to white. The update has added new default wallpaper and a quick preview bubble guide in the camera mode that lets users get a preview of the photos they have taken. Lastly, the latest software update for the LG WING has added media controls on the second screen for apps including Netflix.

To manually start the OTA download, head over to the phone's Settings > About Phone > Software Updates > Check for Update > Download Now. When the download is complete, tap 'Install Now'.

Speaking of the phone's specifications, the LG Wing's main screen is a 6.8-inch FHD+ OLED FullVision display (20.5:9 aspect ratio) that can rotate 90 degrees in the clockwise direction to reveal a 3.9 inch hidden secondary screen (1.15:1).

The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G Mobile Platform coupled with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. Other details include a 64MP triple camera setup, a 32-megapixel pop-up selfie camera, 4,000mAh battery and an in-display fingerprint sensor.