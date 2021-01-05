Left Menu
CSIR-NAL develops non-invasive airway pressure ventilator Swasth Vayu

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2021 21:48 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 21:48 IST
The ventilator has gone through stringent tests for Electrical safety, performance and bio-compatibility at NABL accredited agency. Image Credit: ANI

CSIR-NAL scientists along with medical professionals from CSIR-IGIB came forward to address the shortages of ventilators at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic and indigenously designed and developed the non-invasive bilevel positive airway pressure ventilator –SwasthVayu, with additional features to treat Covid-19 patients and make the country self-reliant.

The performance of the device has been evaluated by the expert committee constituted by Director General of Health Services, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India. The expert committee, after careful evaluation, has concluded that Swasth Vayu may be used on Covid-19 patients who require oxygen supplementation up to 35%.

SwasthVayu developed by CSIR-NAL is a microcontroller-based precise closed-loop adaptive control system with a built-in biocompatible "3D printed manifold and coupler" with HEPA filter (Highly Efficient Particulate Air Filter). These unique features help to alleviate the fear of the virus spread. It has features like CPAP, Bi-Timed, Spontaneous / AUTO modes with provision to connect Oxygen concentrator or Enrichment unit externally.

The ventilator has gone through stringent tests for Electrical safety, performance and bio-compatibility at NABL accredited agency. The SwasthVayu has successfully conducted clinical trials at Command Hospital, Bangalore and Mysore Medical College & Research Institute, Mysore on 50 Covid-19 patients. The clinical trial reports clearly bring out that the performance of "SwasthVayu" ventilator device is satisfactory and effective in improving saturation during use for Covid-19 patients.

It is the culmination of dedicated efforts of medical professionals at CSIR-IGIB and aerospace scientists at CSIR-NAL including support from CSIR-NAL Health Center, Command Hospital, Bangalore and Mysore Medical College & Research Institute, Mysore.

CSIR-NAL has commercialized this technology with six private companies and one of these companies (which is in the MSME category) has set up the production facilities for almost 300 units per week. CSIR-NAL recently bagged an order for the supply of 1200 SwasthVayu machines to Delhi Government, and the execution & installation at various hospitals in Delhi are being implemented. With this, the country is now self-reliant in this technology, which is a major achievement under the Atmanirbhar vision of the Government of India.

(With Inputs from PIB)

